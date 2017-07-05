Maci Bookout’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, claims to be doing well after a short stint in rehab weeks ago but according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star isn’t completely convinced he will remain sober.

Following the dramatic Teen Mom OG reunion on Monday night, an insider spoke out and suggested that Bookout was doubtful of a sober future for Edwards and noted that her alleged concerns were driving Edwards crazy.

“Maci has been giving Ryan a lot of heat about staying sober and not using again, and it’s getting to the point where it’s driving him crazy,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on July 4.

As the outlet noted, it is understandable that Maci Bookout would be concerned, especially considering Edwards’ shocking behavior on recent episodes of Teen Mom OG. However, her ongoing doubts have allegedly left Edwards feeling like he can’t get a break as the mother of his child reportedly waits for him to relapse.

As fans will recall, Ryan Edwards was seen nearly falling asleep while driving with his now-wife Mackenzie Standifer on the show. He was also seen appearing quite bug-eyed during an earlier episode of the MTV reality series but claimed at the time that he was not using drugs.

While Ryan Edwards eventually admitted to his substance abuse struggles and entered rehab in an effort to get clean, he continues to struggle daily as he does his best to stay committed to his sobriety for the sake of himself and his family.

As Maci Bookout reportedly second guesses Ryan Edwards’ dedication to staying sober, the insider claims her “seemingly fixed belief” that he will screw up again is only doing damage to Edwards’ recovery. As the source explained, Edwards needs as much support as he can get as he continues his battle against substance abuse.

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout faced off with Mackenzie Standifer, who accused her of humiliating Ryan Edwards and exploiting his drug issues for the show. Standifer also slammed Bookout for not telling her about Edwards’ drug problems and claimed she found out that he was using just days before he entered rehab in May.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]