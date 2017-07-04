‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s’ D23 Footage Revealed, Will A New Trailer Premiere?

Ever since the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered back in April, fans have been waiting fervently for new footage of the blockbuster to arrive. It has now been revealed that those in attendance at the annual Disney expo D23 will get to see just that at the event later this month.

However, it won’t take the form of a trailer; instead it will be part of a “behind-the-scenes” type of reel that will feature tiny sneaky peeks at The Last Jedi.

While it is slightly devastating that we won’t get to see future footage of Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, and General Leia in a brand new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the imminent future, it is hardly surprising. That’s because Disney and Lucasfilm have used the exact same approach for both The Force Awakens and Rogue One in recent years.

The above revelation was made courtesy of Collider‘s Editor In Chief Steve “Frosty” Weintraub, who took to his Twitter account to reveal that, according to his sources, there won’t be “a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D-23.”

hearing we're not getting a new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23. pic.twitter.com/stJE9k8Gqw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 2, 2017

But when can we actually expect to see brand new footage for Star Wars: The Last Jedi then? Well, if Lucasfilm and Disney follow the same trajectory as Rogue One and The Force Awakens, then that should arrive in either September or October. At that point, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to hit cinemas in December, the promotion for the hugely anticipated blockbuster will then kick into gear.

There’s also a very good reason why there won’t be any new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage shown at the San Diego Comic Con: there isn’t even a panel for the film or series at the huge event. Instead, Disney will throw their own Comic-Con-style soiree in the shape of the D23 Expo — which is named after the year that Walt Disney founded the company — a week before in Anaheim, California, between July 14 and July 16.

Instead of new Star Wars footage, those in attendance at D23 can expect to see brand new looks at Thor: Ragnarok and Coco, both of which will be released in November, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi will follow on December 15.

