Petition To Save Pirates Of The Caribbean Rides From Being Changed Closing In On 30K But Will Disney Listen?

Just last week, Disney made a major announcement regarding an iconic character in the historical Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, and now, the fans have spoken out about it. Ever since the reveal was made the “Redhead” would no longer be a wench for sale and turned into a pirate, there have been mixed feelings. Those that don’t want the change have started up their petition and it is closing in on 30,000 signatures, but will Disney hear their voices?

Yes, it has been confirmed that the scene with “We wants (sic) the Redhead!” will cease to exist in its current form by sometime in 2018. The Disney Parks Blog did report that the scene will change to take women off of the auction block and put the goods of the townspeople up for sale instead.

A number of petitions have been started by those looking to keep the famous Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland as they are. There is one started on Change.org that has close to 25,000 signatures in just two days and it is continuing to grow as more catch wind of it.

As the number of signatures keeps growing, the petition wants to show “The Disney Company that their fans want to keep the scene as it is today.”

As soon as the announcement was made that Pirates of the Caribbean would be changed to be a bit more “politically correct,” both sides of the argument made their voices heard loudly. There were many who want the rides at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park left exactly as they are while others feel this change is long overdue.

According to Today, the change from a wench auction to one of loot being up for sale will have both men and women on common ground. A poll asking if the ride should lose its “Wench Auction” had an overwhelming 79 percent wanting it to stay as it is while 16 percent of the more than 10,000 votes believe change is necessary.

Five percent were undecided as of Tuesday evening.

Disneyland Resort Spokeswoman Suzi Brown didn’t delve deep into the meaning behind the change, but she did tell CNN that “the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene.”

Over the years, there have been numerous changes in the Disney Parks and like with Pirates, many petitions have been started to try to stop them.

PUSH the Talking Trash Can’s retirement

Removal of the big Sorcerer’s Hat at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Closing of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Magic Kingdom

Galaxy of the Guardians makeover of Tower of Terror in Disney California Adventure

In the closing days of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Magic Kingdom, there were actually those standing with signs and shirts to speak against its removal. That protest and virtually all of the petitions have done nothing and never even came close to working.

Disney likely listened to the voices in those petitions and in the one for Pirates of the Caribbean, but it is doubtful that anything will have them change their mind.

Rumors are one thing and anything is possible to change if they’re still swirling without anything official being said. The “Redhead” scene in the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions being changed has been announced and confirmed by Disney, so, it’s going to happen. Petitions will continue to grow and many fans will keep voicing their displeasure in the changes, but it isn’t very likely that anything will save the scene as it currently is.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]