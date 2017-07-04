Is Kylie Jenner Moving On From Travis Scott Already? It Sure Seems Like It

Even as Kylie Jenner is being threatened with lawsuits left, right and center, it appears that the diva’s attention is fixed somewhere else, or shall we say, on somebody else.

Reports surfaced recently that Kylie had called it quits with Travis Scott after the Hollywood reality TV bombshell had found that he had been cheating on her with ten women! Apparently, after Kylie’s difficult relationship with Tyga which had disintegrated because of loyalty issues, Kylie had been looking for someone whom she could rely on. To this end, the couple had a serious discussion about trust and loyalty with Jenner making it clear to Travis that she would be out if he ever cheated on her.

However, as the Inquisitr reported last week, Scott seems not to have paid much attention to Kylie’s requests, and instead ended up cheating on her with several women. Not surprisingly, then, the make-up mogul decided it was time to dump Travis and move on with life.

Moreover, by some accounts, she seems to have moved on pretty fast!

normal girls in a normal world A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner’s latest crush is New York Yankees’ handsome outfielder Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old, who won the Player of the Month award in June, seems to have won over not only sports fans with his fantastic performances, but also Kylie, who recently told a close confidante that she has a thing brewing up in her heart for the pro-athlete.

“Kylie thinks that Aaron is super hot and doesn’t know what she would do if she was in the same room as him,” the source told the media outlet, before signing off with a warning that won’t be music to Travis Scott’s ears.

“And with her saying that, her friends think she is 100 percent on the road to be officially single because, with her mind on other guys she hasn’t even met, it doesn’t bode well for Travis Scott.”

Who could blame Kylie for having a roving eye, especially if the reports about Travis cheating on her hold any water? Aaron Judge is certainly a handsome hotshot, and one would think the two of them would get along well together if Kylie’s crush ever turned into reality.

For the time being, however, we would have to wait and see how the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott saga pans out, but the latter should know that somebody might be just around the corner should he choose to continue his escapades with other women.

Kylie could definitely have a long list of suitors herself!

My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

