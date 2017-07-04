‘RHONJ’ News: Teresa Giudice Says Season 8 Was Hardest To Film, Speaks About Loss Of Her Mother

Teresa Giudice has been through a lot over the past few years, and she is now saying that filming Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the hardest one yet for her. Teresa went on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast to talk about what has been going on lately with her. All About the Real Housewives shared what Teresa revealed.

Teresa admitted that Season 8 was the hardest for her, but it wasn’t because her husband, Joe, is behind bars. It was hard on her because right at the start of the season, Teresa lost her mother, Antonia Gorga. This all went down while she was filming, and this made it difficult. Teresa said that she made sure that she kept herself busy and working, but this was still really difficult for her.

Giudice shared, “Now that I’m done I’m even going through it again. I miss her so much, and it’s just the hardest thing. Life’s good, and life sucks. I needed my mom still. She was too young.”

Teresa went on to explain one thing that fans didn’t realize. She said her mom was suffering from pneumonia before her death. Things were pretty hard on her, and she went to rehab for a bit because of it. Then her father ended up sick from seeing her all the time.

We are eating clean at #taony @innovationweightloss Thank you for teaching us how to love to live healthy! @levxo A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Vicki Gunvalson lost her mom a few years ago, and everyone saw her go through it on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Teresa compared losing her mom to this because she remembers how hard it was on Vicki, but now she was going through it. Teresa feels like even though her mom is gone, she still needs her mom there by her side. Teresa wants everyone to realize not to take their parents for granted.

Namaste with my Papa ????❤️ #jerseyshore #4thofjulyweekend #summer2017???? A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear Teresa Giudice say that this season was so hard for her? Do you feel like Joe Giudice being in jail made it a bit more difficult? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when it returns to Bravo. This new season won’t have Joe since he is behind bars, but Teresa and the girls will be there.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]