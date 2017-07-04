Singer Christina Aguilera Salutes America With Two Hot And Steamy 4th Of July Bikini Selfies

Vocalist and entertainer Christina Aguilera paid tribute to America on Tuesday with a sexy set of pool-themed photos that sent the “Change” singer’s fans and her social media followers into overdrive.

Followers of The Voice judge and Grammy-winning singer were the first ones treated to the “cool” images of a seductive Christina enjoying some pool time in a red-and-white striped bikini when Aguilera, 36, first shared the pictures to her social media accounts on the Fourth of July, on Tuesday afternoon.

In one of the steamy snaps, Christina is seen exiting a clear blue pool while wearing a revealing bikini, with her ample bosom on full display and Aguilera’s eyes looking toward the heavens as she wears a pair of sunglasses for protection and dark red makeup on her lips.

Keeping things simple for the photo caption, Christina posted an American flag emoji with the shot to both symbolize the importance of the holiday, and to note the intention of her flirty Facebook post.

While she may not have said much with the new bikini image itself, Aguilera, who was born in Staten Island, New York but raised in Pennsylvania; home of the iconic symbol of American independence, the Liberty Bell, as the National Park Service provides, has been quite vocal in the past with her patriotism through song and action.

In fact, a choice cut from Christina’s 2007 Back to Basics album, the upbeat “Candyman,” was promoted with a fun music video that saw Aguilera emulating The Andrews Sisters of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” fame — and a song that, incidentally, is sampled in “Candyman” — and actors portraying veterans and doctor of World War II, coming home from the perilous fight to a huge “welcome home” hangar party, as MTV News shares.

Aguilera has also shown her support for the country in other ways, including by repeatedly voicing her support for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who Christina first met back in 2012 at a fundraiser the singer personally held in her Beverly Hills home for the First Lady’s previous presidential run.

In 2016, while promoting The Voice on Ellen, Christina charged TV chat host DeGeneres with a tale of another somewhat scandalous image involving Aguilera’s cleavage and a wide-eyed Clinton that was taken at the fundraiser.

“She supports the ‘girls,'” Christina mentioned of Clinton’s look with a laugh to Ellen, as the New York Post reports, before adding, “[Hillary’s] amazing.”

Check out the sexy Christina Aguilera saluting America with a second bikini selfie, also taken on July 4 and shared to her Facebook profile, below.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccaisano/Getty Images]