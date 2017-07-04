Trump Golfs 21 Percent Of Presidency: Motorcade Leaves Trump National Golf Club In Virginia After 3.5 Hours

The attached photo from the Twitter account of Jennifer Jacobs‏, a White House reporter for Bloomberg News, shows reporters on the trail of President Donald Trump’s motorcade. According to Jacobs, President Trump’s motorcade left the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, after spending three hours and 45 minutes at the golf club. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania stayed behind with her family in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday while President Trump returned to the D.C. area earlier.

President Trump spent the afternoon at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling as news broke about Putin and Trump’s Friday meeting at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, as reported by Interactive Investor. According to the pool report of Chris Johnson, the chief political and White House reporter for the Washington Blade, pool reporters waited more than three hours at the Trump National Golf Club golf course before the journalists were escorted back to President Trump’s motorcade, which began traveling back to the White House at 1:42 p.m.

Although reporters asked the White House for the names of President Trump’s golfing partners, there wasn’t yet a response, and there were no sightings of President Trump.

According to the Telegraph, President Trump has spent approximately one out of every five days at golf clubs since he became president.

According to NBC News, within the initial 164 days of President Trump’s presidency, Mr. Trump has found his way to a golf club on 35 of those days. That means that 21 percent of President Trump’s days have included visits to one of his golf clubs. The White House does not always confirm with White House pool reporters if President Trump himself has played a round or more of golf when visiting the golf clubs, as noted by Johnson’s pool report.

However, tracking Trump via Instagram geo-tagging features results in photos like those below, from Instagram users who post photos of their own Trump sightings.

Trump in August 2016: “Because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to play golf. Believe me.”

As seen in the below Instagram photo with the geo-tagging location of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump was photographed holding an ice cream cone.

