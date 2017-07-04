Tyler Baltierra Says He Spoke With Stevie Ryan About Depression Before Her Suicide

Fans are shaken over the untimely death of Stevie Ryan, who reportedly hanged herself after a long battle with depression. Unfortunately, her death has created several headlines related to Teen Mom due to some of her long-running feuds with the cast members, and some, like Kailyn Lowry, are unhappy about the way the press has handled the situation.

Tyler Baltierra, a Teen Mom OG dad, however, stated that he had just recently spoken to Stevie Ryan before her suicide, and he wrote on his social media that her death was a total tragedy.

Baltierra, who has been on Teen Mom since the debut episode, said that his conversation with Stevie Ryan was about his wife, Catelynn Lowell, who has struggled with postpartum depression since giving birth to their daughter, Novalee Reign. The depression has been so bad at times that it has made Catelynn question whether she wants to get pregnant again and risk possibly having another depressive episode.

According to Catelynn Lowell, her depression was so bad at times that she became almost paralyzed. She has since learned better coping strategies to manage the mental illness, including purchasing a horse that will help her get through her darker days.

Tyler Baltierra himself has also admitted that he suffered from depression, mainly as a young adult and teenager. He has come clean about the fact that at one point in his life, he was suicidal and that his father being in and out of jail has had a grave affect on him and his life.

Both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been incredibly candid about their mental health issues on Teen Mom OG, and they have done so in order to help others in their situation heal. They have even brought cameras along with them to private therapy sessions and shown their audience how they cope.

The reality TV couple encouraged fans to reach out for help in the wake of Stevie Ryan’s suicide. Tyler Baltierra tweeted that fans should tell someone if they are feeling depressed and seek out help in order to remedy the situation.

