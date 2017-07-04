‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Top 3 Possible Storylines Based On Recent Trailer

Rick and Morty Season 3 would debut on July 30, but its most dedicated fans are already discussing some possible storylines that the wildly popular animated series would explore this time around. Fortunately, the official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 has dropped recently, and it provided some interesting clues about what might very well transpire over Season 3’s run.

The recently released trailer featured many scenes, covering multiple movie and TV franchises that would most definitely be parodied by the hit animated black comedy, according to a report from The Verge. Based on the images revealed in the trailer, however, here are three possible storylines that would likely be covered by Rick and Morty Season 3.

Morty Will Be A Guardian of the Galaxy

An especially interesting scene in the Season 3 release date trailer featured the Vindicators, a group of heroes that are unabashedly based on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. When the team was revealed, however, numerous fans noted that Morty was a member of the peacekeeping group, complete with his own vest and badge.

As stated by noted YouTube channel New Rockstars, Morty would likely be joining the Vindicators. This would suggest that the team of heroes would find something remarkable about the teenager, resulting in the group recruiting the character. Exactly how this would happen remains unknown, though speculations are high that Morty’s recruitment into the Vindicators would be filled with a ton of irony.

Coming soon from dark horse… pic.twitter.com/DT5A33Jkpx — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) July 2, 2017

Jerry-Friendly Rick Would Be A Robot

An early scene in the recently released Rick and Morty Season 3 trailer featured Rick and Jerry heading to the world that seemed to be a cross between Pandora and Tomorrowland. In this particular planet, Rick and Jerry were shown riding a roller coaster, with a couple of hostile aliens sitting behind them. Quite interestingly, the Rick that was with Jerry in these scenes had a hole in his shirt, complete with what appears to be bloodstains.

Later on in the trailer, however, this exact Rick, complete with the hole in his shirt, was shown with an arm and an eye that looks straight out of a Terminator movie. Considering that Rick and Jerry had a huge fight in the first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, there is a very good chance that the character shown in these scenes is not the original C-137 Rick.

Found some old concept art! Justin's first crack at Rick. pic.twitter.com/0FT2EUm54w — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 7, 2017

Melted Rick and Morty Would Not Be Evil

A couple of characters that have attracted the attention of numerous Rick and Morty fans were the partly melted versions of the iconic duo. In the trailer, Melted Rick and Melted Morty were shown fighting with their non-melted counterparts, leading many fans to speculate that the green, deformed pair would play as villains in the series.

As revealed in the last moments of the Rick and Morty Season 3 trailer, however, Melted Rick and Melted Morty were not evil at all, as both were shown trying to escape a hellish planet. With this scene, as well as the images in the trailer, it appears that Rick’s words would indeed ring true.

“Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures.”

Rick and Morty Season 3 would debut on July 30 at 11:30 p.m. EST in Adult Swim.

