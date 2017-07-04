‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Rumors: How Did Todd Chrisley Make His Money? Does He Know About Julie’s First Marriage?

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best — the hit show on the USA Network — have been making the news a lot as of late because of a variety of different controversies. Whether it involves the controversy of Todd Chrisley’s alleged sexuality, the controversy of the fakeness of the show, or the controversy of children who leave the show for reasons they claim to be unknown, Chrisley Knows Best brings the drama on and off screen.

Now, the latest controversy involving the Chrisley family involves how, exactly, Todd Chrisley made his money. He’s billed as a “real estate entrepreneur,” but unless someone is at the level of the Hilton family, can one really be an uber-rich “real estate entrepreneur”?

According to Life & Style Weekly, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch originally made money in the real estate business, but he’s subsequently lost everything and now has a net worth of negative $5 million. Yes, negative.

So what happened?

“According to multiple reports, one terrible deal forced Todd to file for bankruptcy in 2012. ‘He guaranteed a real estate development loan and it failed,’ his attorney, Robert Furr, told People magazine a few years ago. ‘He was on the hook for $30 million. If he hadn’t had that happen, he would have been fine, financially.’ He also filed corporate bankruptcy the following year for his company, Chrisley Asset Management. For someone who claimed to spend $300,000 a year on clothes alone in Season 1 promos for his series, it was a major blow.”

This doesn’t help matters in the Chrisley Knows Best household, especially since, according to OK! Magazine, it was recently revealed that the marriage between Todd and Julie Chrisley may be “fake.”

In addition to not being able to stand one another when the cameras stop rolling, Julie Chrisley was actually married to someone else when she first hooked up with Todd, and she left her husband to shack up with the Chrisley Knows Best star.

“According to a USA network employee, ‘It is hard for anyone who works with Todd or Julie to believe that their marriage is authentic.'”

We just keep doing each other and smiling at the haters.. pic.twitter.com/aONjmbnSQD — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) June 26, 2017

Do you think Chrisley Knows Best is fake? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]