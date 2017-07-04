Melania Stays Behind With Barron, Mother And Father As Trump Returns To D.C.

President Donald Trump waved on his way back to D.C. on Monday, July 3, as seen in the attached photo, when he left Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. An Instagram user was able to snap a photo with President Trump in the bathroom of the golf club and chat about golfing, as reported by the Inquisitr. Additional photos, as seen below, were captured of President Trump, with the geo-tagging location listed as Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. One of those photos shows President Trump holding an ice cream cone.

Alas, President Trump returned to D.C., but First Lady Melania Trump stayed behind on Monday evening, as reported by CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett in the tweet below. Kate reported that according to Melania’s spokesperson, the first lady remained behind with her family. Melania, Barron, and President Trump were photographed leaving the White House on June 30, as reported by the Inquisitr. The trio planned to make the short journey to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Trump’s Bedminster golf club to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Melania’s parents, Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs, were photographed deplaning from Air Force One when they arrived in Morristown, New Jersey, on June 30.

According to a pool report from Chris Johnson, the chief political and White House reporter for the Washington Blade, a motorcade left from Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House at 9:23 a.m., with the destination unconfirmed. Johnson called it a sunny and muggy holiday that wasn’t a bad day for playing a round of golf.

Johnson explained that a military picnic is planned for later on the South Lawn of the White House, which Johnson noted could explain why the motorcade departed from Pennsylvania Avenue. However, there was no sighting of President Trump.

Melania’s parents have been photographed traveling with President Trump and Melania on various occasions, such as the top photo above from June 30, when Viktor and Amalija walked across the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to spend the weekend with President Trump and his family in Bedminster, New Jersey.

