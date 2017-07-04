‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Dario And Abigail Kiss, Newlyweds Take Romantic Photos, Will Abby Start To Fall In Love?

DOOL spoilers for Tuesday, July 4 reveal that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will kiss. Although a smooch is customary after getting married, these two are not a real couple. Getting hitched was necessary to prevent Dario from being deported back to Mexico. However, with them locking lips and taking romantic photos, will Abby start to fall in love with her new husband?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Hub, Dario Hernandez will kiss his new bride. Since they are technically married, that isn’t too shocking. However, sneak peek photos reveal they will also pose for some photos. In the images, Dario and Abigail look happy and flirtatious. It seems like Abby is really enjoying having some fun and the attention. In one of the pictures, Dario is holding onto Abigail as she leans back with a big smile on her face. They are both looking into a camera.

Days of Our Lives fans believe Abigail is just playing the part of Dario’s wife to make their marriage seem real. However, a few months ago, it was teased that the longer Dario and Abby stayed married, the more she would develop feelings for him. With new head writer Ron Carlivati taking control, that might change. Executive producer Ken Corday revealed several weeks ago that “Chabby” is the end game, referring to fan-favorite couple Chad and Abigail.

It is also known that Carlivati restructured Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder mystery. It is possible that he could have rewritten some other scripts as well.

Other DOOL spoilers for Tuesday include Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) getting into an argument with Dario. The two men have a confrontation over baby Thomas. Also, there might be some tension with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

As for Abigail and Gabi (Camila Banus), the two seem to patch things up. In a photo, the two women join Dario in a group hug.

Do you think Abigail will develop romantic feelings for Dario? Will Ron Carlivati restructure this storyline so “Chabby” ends up back together on Days of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]