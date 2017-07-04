Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Bali Trip: Eyewitness Phone Call Released, ‘DOTS’ Actress Trashes ‘Section TV’

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s Bali trip has recently received a lot of coverage on Section TV. The MBC channel’s coverage presumably has given fuel to always rising rumored relationship of the Descendants of the Sun co-stars.

DOTS co-stars Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s Bali trip was caught on camera by MBC’s Section TV on June 25, 2017. Pictures of the so-called “SongSong” couple were from Hye Kyo’s private social media channel showing that the DOTS co-stars traveled together to Bali.

Recently, Section TV released a phone call from an eyewitness who claims that she stayed at the Bali airport when she learned that the Battleship Island actor would be arriving there. The eyewitness said that she saw Joong Ki arriving at the airport, and he was soon followed by Hye Kyo.

The witness further stated she did not know that the famous onscreen couple was dating in real life. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were also contacted by the Section TV representatives, but they declined to comment on the matter. It is further reported that Descendants of the Sun co-stars made their move from the airport to a car, one after the other. It is also said that two other men and women were waiting for the rumored couple in the car.

The reports by Section TV also claims that Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki exited the car separately but then stayed at the same hotel. Previously released pictures by Section TV of Hye Kyo’s private social media account were of that hotel only. Previously, a source from MBC said that they are discussing what should be done with the more available coverage, including the eyewitness phone call, and now they have released it.

“We are currently discussing what we will do about the next broadcast.”

Section TV also offered apologies to fans who were upset that the actress’s privacy is being invaded. They defended themselves, saying that they did not intend to hurt anyone but the released footage was provided by locals and not reporters.

“We did not send any of our reporters to Bali. We contacted the locals to check facts and utilized the photos they sent us. We did not sneak into the place or secretly take photos. We apologize to anyone we made feel uncomfortable. From now on, we will make sure not to cross the line when covering news.”

Song Joong Ki’s agency has not provided with any official statement on the matter yet. Song Hye Kyo’s representative recently said that they do not see the need to comment on the released footage since they have not seen it.

“We don’t know exactly what kind of information Section TV aired since we didn’t watch the broadcast, but we don’t even think it’s worth responding to it.”

