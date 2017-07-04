Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s oldest biological daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has been dressing like a boy for years and now, a shocking rumor claims the child wants to change sex.

As fans may have noticed, Shiloh has never been a girly girl and is often seen wearing male clothing. That said, a gender change appears to be a bit far-fetched considering the child is just 11-years-old.

According to a report by The Silver Times on July 3, the rumor regarding Shiloh’s alleged wishes to become a boy began days ago after the publication of an El Mundo report. As the outlet explained, El Mundo cited an AFP source in its article but deleted the post after making the surprising allegation.

In the since-deleted article, the outlet claimed the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had allegedly decided to begin hormonal treatments to change sex. However, the AFP later confirmed that the rumor did not come from their site and requested the outlet withdraw their credit to the report.

Although the latest Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rumor is incorrect, her mother, Angelina Jolie once confirmed her desire to be a boy. As fans may recall, Jolie opened up about Shiloh’s style preferences during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010.

“[Shiloh] likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers,” she explained, according to a report by E! News.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a total of six kids. In addition to 11-year-old Shiloh, they are parents to 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in August 2014 and called it quits on their relationship just over two years later. Since then, they have been attempting to sort out the details of their divorce and custody arrangement for their six kids.

Following their breakup, Shiloh and her siblings traveled to a rental home in Malibu with their mother, where they remained up until recently when Jolie purchased a new home for their family in Los Feliz. As for Pitt, he continues to live in his and Jolie’s former marital home, which is also located in Los Feliz.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]