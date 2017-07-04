Jay’s $20 Million To Kanye Was Not A Handout, But Part Of ‘Saint Pablo Tour’ Deal, Sources Claim

Jay Z’s $20 million payment to Kanye West was not a handout or loan as Jay Z appeared to suggest in his diss album 4:44, sources reportedly claim. The money was part of the payment for the “Saint Pablo Tour” deal between Kanye and Jay Z’s entertainment company, sources reportedly revealed, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that, according to sources with firsthand knowledge of the business relationship between Jay Z and Kanye West, the $20 million was an advance made by Jay Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, to cover the expenses for Kanye’s “Sant Pablo Tour.”

The money was meant to cover production costs, the floating stage, and staff wages, the sources claimed.

The sources insisted that it was not unusual for artists of Kanye’s status to receive millions in advance as part of a tour deal.

Despite the fact that the $20 million was the advance for Kanye’s tour deal with Roc Nation, Jay Z made it sound as if Roc Nation simply gifted Kanye the money when he referred to the transaction in the “Kill Jay Z” track of his 4:44 album, TMZ’s sources said.

“But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’?/ ‘F*** wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

The latest report comes after the Inquisitr reported that Kanye has broken up with Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service over a money dispute.

The Inquisitr reported that Kanye cut ties with Jay Z’s Tidal after accusing the streaming service of owing $3 million. Although some reports claimed that the split was caused by Jay Z dissing Kanye in the “Kill Jay Z” track of his album 4:44, inside sources reportedly said that the rift was actually due to a dispute over a sum of $3 million that Kanye claimed Tidal was owing. The sources also claimed that the dispute predated the release of Jay Z’s 4:44 album.

Long before Jay Z released the diss album, Kanye’s attorneys had reportedly sent a letter to Tidal stating that Kanye had decided to terminate the exclusive contract with Tidal because of an alleged breach of the contract. Tidal’s lawyers met with Kanye’s in an attempt to resolve the issue, but both sides were unable to smooth over their differences. Kanye then fired a second letter to Tidal through his lawyers that he was ending the contract. Tidal reportedly responded, accusing Kanye of withholding music videos in violation of their contractual agreement. Tidal added that as far as it was concerned, the contract was still on and that the company would sue if Kanye made an exclusive deal with another streaming service.

However, Kanye later said he was done with making exclusive deals with streaming services, according to the Inquisitr. He also threatened to sue Tidal for the money he claimed the company was owing.

Sources close to the situation between the two hip-hop artists insisted that Kanye’s move to end his exclusive contract with Tidal before Jay Z released his 4:44 album could not have been influenced by the lyrics of the track “Kill Jay Z” because he had no advance knowledge of it.

In the track, Jay Z appeared to call Kanye “insane.” He also appeared to express regret that he gave Kanye a $20 million loan or gift.

TMZ’s sources emphasized that Kanye’s decision to leave Tidal had nothing to do with any dispute over the $20 million payment.

Following the split between Kanye and Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service, and the alleged worsening of the feud between Kanye and Jay Z, some sources have reported rumors that Kim Kardashian has been urging her husband Kanye West to reconcile with Jay Z and Beyonce.

Sources close to the couple reportedly claimed that Kardashian is upset about the feud between Kanye and Jay Z and that she is willing to act as a go-between to resolve the conflict.

However, a source claimed that Kardashian may have ulterior motives for urging her husband to mend fences with Jay Z and Beyonce.

“She doesn’t want the beef, she wants status, and some of that comes with being friends with the right people,” the source said, according to Hollywood Life. “Clearly Beyonce and Jay are the right people.”

