Kourtney Kardashian Risks Serious Wardrobe Malfunction In Boob & Butt Exposing Swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian risked what could have been a pretty serious wardrobe malfunction during a recent trip to St. Tropez with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Photos of the star hitting the beach with her boxer beau surfaced this week and showed the mom of three almost giving fellow holidaymakers a full-on naked display in her barely-there swimsuit.

Shortly after Kardashian came under fire for posting several photos of herself posing in a handful of thong swimsuits and bikinis to her social media pages over the past few weeks, Kourtney opted to show just as much skin while in France on July 3 with a seriously high-cut black embellished suit that showed off some serious side boob.

Her latest beach ensemble was cut pretty low to show off a whole lot of cleavage and pretty high at the bottom to expose Kourtney’s hips and part of her backside to the world, proving that her pretty bizarre detox diet must be working as the star was showing off a seriously toned figure.

Kardashian then took her bedazzled swimsuit and her new boyfriend to the sea as People reported that the twosome was photographed spending some quality time together on a yacht and then getting a little more playful on a pedalo while sunning it up on the French Riviera.

Kourtney’s close to naked display came after she and Younes were spotted holding hands in the French city on July 2 as they took in the sights together despite reports claiming last week that the twosome – who were first linked in May – was not serious but had been taking a break from dating recently.

But while she may be showing off her affection for her new man, this certainly isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown off a whole lot of skin while at the beach recently.

Though the mom of three’s latest swimsuit left very little to the imagination, it was just last month that Kourtney was called out by fans for getting pretty much naked in a white swimsuit that turned almost see-through as she hit the beach with her kids in Miami.

The star was photographed at the beach in Florida with her children in June where her high-cut white swimsuit got a little translucent as she took a dip in the ocean while holding her youngest son, Reign.

But while she wasn’t completely naked, Kourtney has checked being fully nude in water off her bucket list.

Earlier this year, Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her totally naked photo shoot during a family vacation in Costa Rica on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star let the E! cameras film her fully nude as she struck several poses in a swimming pool and even sat naked on a rock for the sans clothes shoot as her fellow Kardashian sisters watched on.

