Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to erase all memories of Tyga in her life, including the lowercase “T” ankle tattoo she got in honor of him.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a time off her busy schedule and jetted across the U.K. just in time to experience the summer days in London. The 19-year-old fashion mogul was spotted with her boyfriend Travis Scott as they spent a dinner date night at Nobu in Berkeley Square.

The couple kept it low-key during their romantic date night as they opted for coordinate outfits with matching color schemes.

The Life Of Kylie star donned a pair of burgundy leather trousers matched with a cream loose-fitting shirt. The cosmetics maven completed her look with a pair of white tennis shoes and leather bag.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old rapper sported a pair of black jeans and a gray shirt. Travis also matched Kylie’s cream and burgundy theme with his vintage leather jacket.

However, what caught the attention of many was Kylie Jenner’s re-inked ankle tattoo. In a side-by-side photo comparison from the Daily Mail, the curvaceous model can be seen flaunting an ankle tattoo with the letters “la.” What makes it even more interesting is the fact that the tiny ankle tattoo used to be a single letter “t,” which was reportedly dedicated to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Kylie Jenner Gets a 'T' Tattoo on Left Ankle for Tyga (PHOTO) https://t.co/P1QYwHjiJU — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2016

It can be recalled that Kylie Jenner debuted her tiny black “t” ankle tattoo on New Year’s Eve last year. Apparently, the reality star wanted to honor her then-boyfriend Tyga, who she has been going out with since 2014 before calling it quits this year.

Now that Kylie Jenner finally moves on with Travis Scott, many are wondering whether or not she will have Tyga’s initials removed from her skin. However, a source revealed to HollywoodLife last month that the reality star has no plans to erase it but will definitely have it covered up with a new design. True enough, the tiny letter “t” now becomes “la.”

“She’s not planning on erasing her Tyga tattoo. She wants to cover it up with a new design at some point in the future.”

Aww after two days together Kylie and Travis Scott now have matching tattoos. I wonder if she's lasered her "T" tattoo ????#InTune pic.twitter.com/1pdSwD2gLu — #InTune (@Fourens_) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott debuted a matching butterfly tattoo. The couple took to Snapchat and showed off an identical small butterfly inked just about their ankles.

Many were quick to assume that the tattoo was a tribute for each other. There were even claims that the butterfly design was inspired by Travis Scott’s song “Butterfly Effect,” which was rumored to be dedicated to Kylie Jenner.

So far, Tyga has not commented about Kylie Jenner’s re-inked ankle tattoo, as well as her matching butterfly ink with Travis Scott.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]