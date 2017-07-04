‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Fights With Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie During Reunion

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards‘ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, both appeared on the Teen Mom OG reunion on Monday night, and the two women in Ryan’s life shared some heated words about Ryan and his recovery.

According to Hollywood Life, Maci Bookout was not happy when Mackenzie Standifer took the stage and read a letter she wrote to Maci, which slammed the Teen Mom OG star for “exploiting” Ryan Edwards on television. Mackenzie dissed Maci for sharing details of Ryan’s drug addiction on television for everyone to see. Standifer revealed that she felt humiliated by Maci’s actions and was mad that Bookout simply didn’t come to her and tell her about Edwards’ addiction issues.

Maci Bookout defended herself against Mackenzie Standifer’s words, saying that she did not exploit Ryan, and if Mackenzie was embarrassed it was because Ryan embarrassed himself and her by appearing on Teen Mom OG while under the influence of drugs. Bookout laughed off Standifer’s letter, which made the situation even more tense. When Mackenzie called out the MTV reality star for her laughter, Bookout claimed that she was laughing because Standifer’s claims were so “ridiculous.”

“This is not reality television. This is actual reality. Instead of solving the problem or doing what you could in an effort to solve it, you decided to humiliate Ryan, humiliate myself, and his entire family. But more importantly, you humiliated our children for years to come,” Mackenzie told Maci during the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Dr. Drew tried to interject by telling Mackenzie that Maci was working with a counselor, who had advised her not to seek out Mackenzie personally to deal with the issue but to try and hold Ryan accountable for his own actions. Standifer and Bookout left the reunion not seeing eye-to-eye, but with Ryan Edwards’ best interest seemingly at heart.

During the Teen Mom OG reunion, Mackenzie said she told Ryan shortly after their wedding day that she was not going to stand by and watch him kill himself due to his drug problem. Standifer says she left her husband to make the decision, and Ryan checked into rehab quickly after. Mackenzie also revealed that Ryan was doing well and getting the best treatment he could.

What are your thoughts on Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer’s heated conversation during the Teen Mom OG reunion? Who do you think was right in the argument over Ryan Edwards’ drug problem?

