Tom Holland has just completed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War but it looks like the new Peter Parker already has eyes on another film. The star of The Lost City of Z has just admitted that he wants to work with Tom Hardy on a Venom movie. In addition to that, Holland already has his schedule filled up for the Homecoming sequel.

Tom Hardy has already been confirmed as Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom standalone film. However, the reports also suggested that there is little chance that Tom Holland will be swinging into the movie as Peter Parker. Luckily, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star has explained why his webslinger will not be in Hardy’s solo flick.

Tom Holland recently spoke with Collider about working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The young actor admitted that he “nearly cried” when he found early reviews about his film on Twitter and gamely discussed the relationship between Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. In addition to that, Holland stated that Spider-Man could not be a part of the Venom standalone flick because his character currently exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old star confessed that he is eager to work with Tom Hardy although he isn’t ready to let go of MCU just yet.

“I’d love to make a movie with Tom Hardy, if we ever get a chance to make a Venom movie together, that would be super cool. But his movie would have to take place in the MCU because I’m not giving up my ticket.”

The boy certainly has his priorities straightened out. The possibility of Peter Parker just swinging around in the background of Tom Hardy’s Venom film certainly sounds like a fun way to include the webslinger in there, but it is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that Tom Holland will have much time to relax after Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the same interview, Tom Holland revealed that he will immediately begin work on more films. Holland shared that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will begin production by mid-July next year. It was also confirmed that each sequel will follow an entire school year for Peter Parker. This could mean that there will be three more Spider-Man films in the future.

Spider-Man: Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton as the Vulture as well as Marisa Tomei as Peter Parker’s Aunt May. The film will hit theaters on July 7.

