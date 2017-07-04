‘The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: Eric Refuses To Believe Sheila, Ridge And Quinn Decide Not To Confess

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 3 tease Eric Forrester (John McCook) will refuse to believe Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) story about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) having an affair. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Quinn consider confessing their feelings about each other to Eric.

Eric Refuses To Believe Sheila’s Cheating Story

Sheila thought if she told Eric what she knows about Ridge and Quinn, he would turn his back on both of them and thank her for letting him know. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sheila will not get the response she expected.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric doesn’t believe that Quinn and Ridge are having any sort of an affair and accuses Sheila of stirring up drama to further her own agenda. Before Eric can toss her out of his house, Sheila challenges Eric. If he doesn’t believe her, why doesn’t he ask them for himself!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that later in the week, Eric will question Ridge and Quinn and they admit everything!

Quinn And Ridge Consider Confessing

According to the Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, July 3, Quinn felt telling Eric could be a way to control when Eric finds out the truth. Quinn explains that she cannot handle losing Eric like Ridge lost Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ridge doesn’t think they should confess just yet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge believes that even if Sheila tells his dad anything, Eric won’t believe a word of it, given Sheila’s history. He added that if Eric confronts them, they should confess everything.

Quinn worries that Sheila could turn Eric against her and she believes being honest with him is the best policy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge is willing to be truthful if that’s the route that Quinn really wants to go.

Later in the week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric will drill Quinn and Ridge about what Sheila said and they will admit that they did kiss on several occasions, but never went any further than that. Will Eric forgive them or will he declare his marriage is over?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

