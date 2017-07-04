‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Continues Revenge Plan, Roman Finally Getting A Storyline?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp is going to move forward with his revenge plan involving Kayla, despite his change of heart last week. Tripp is still deeply hurt that he will never get to know his mother, Ava, and he believes that Kayla is the one who killed her. Now, he’s seeking revenge for her murder, and Kayla is his target, even though he seems to be warming up to her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Tripp will begin to feel guilt over his revenge plan, but it won’t be enough to stop Steve’s son from carrying out the plan for now.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will finally see the character of Roman Brady get a bit of a storyline. Spoilers reveal that Steve will go to Roman as a friend and ask him for a favor. Perhaps Steve will want Roman to team up with him at Black Patch and help him with some work. This would seemingly be the perfect way to fill Roman’s time as he has recently retired from his very long career at the Salem police department.

Roman has been sorely lacking any major storylines on Days of our Lives, and fans are ready to see him in action again. If he does partner with Steve at Black Patch, viewers could see Roman doing what he does best, investigative work. In addition to Roman’s possible new career, many fans are also hoping that DOOL will give him a love interest. Roman has been in love with Marlena Evans nearly his whole life, but she only has eyes for John Black. Besides his relationships with Anna and Kate, his love life has been nearly nonexistent.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp shadows Kayla and gains her trust while devising a plan to frame her. https://t.co/ifdRfpnXZ1 pic.twitter.com/PjVyeqgXuz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 20, 2017

Currently Kate and Andre are together, and Anna is out of the picture, so who could Roman pair up with on Days of our Lives? There is the newly returned character of Angelica Deveraux, but she may be too viscous for the likes of Roman. DOOL could always bring a new character in for Roman to fall in love with, at least then he’d have some depth and a story.

Steve knows Anjelica is out for revenge. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/LEOjYLtfXz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 16, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? What you would like to see for the character of Roman Brady?

[Featured Image by NBC Universal]