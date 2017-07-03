Plus-Size Model Claps Back At Man Who Fat-Shames Her On A Flight

Plus-size model Natalie Hage was minding her business in the middle seat of an exit row on a flight to Los Angeles when she noticed the man next to her furiously texting to someone. The messages she could read were heart-breaking; they were all about her size and how “fat” the guy found her.

“I hope she doesn’t have Mexican food,” his friend wrote to him, in full view of the plus-size model.

“I think she ate a Mexican,” the man wrote back to his friend.

The plus-size model explained on Instagram that she paid nearly $70 extra for her seat because she knew she would need a little bit of extra room, but didn’t expect to see the horrible bullying that came along with it.

According to Hage, the texts between her seat mate and someone named Linda on the other end of the phone were sent back and forth rapid fire, even making jokes about how the plane might not be able to take off and the seats may not be able to hold once the plane is in the air due to Hage’s weight.

Hage also said that the man who sat next to her began huffing and puffing loudly when he sat down as if to bring attention to the fact that he was sitting next to her.

Natalie Hage is not only a plus-size model but also a social media influencer with over 122,000 Instagram followers. She inspires those who are influenced by her social media to live their lives to the fullest, no matter their weight or physical capabilities. She is also incredibly open about her battle with PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) which is a contributor to her weight.

Since the plus-size model has many people watching her, she decided not to just take the body shaming and stood up to her aggressor.

In a video that has been shared on Facebook more than 1 million times, Hage asked the man why he behaved the way he did. He wrote off his bad behavior as induced by alcohol, then asked her if she really thought she was capable of helping people out of the airplane in the event of an emergency since they were seated in an exit row.

Although the man laughed at some of his horrible quips, he offered to take her out to dinner for her trouble. She refused.

She told him she hoped he learned something today.

“This is a fat person’s daily reality and not just on a plane. This is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. You can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still f*** with you and try to hurt you,” she wrote on Instagram.

The full confrontation can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images]