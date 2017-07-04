4th Of July Hours 2017: Are Walmart, Target, Costco, Starbucks, L.A. Fitness Still Open This Year?

There’s no need to worry about 4th of July hours for stores like Walmart and Target and even services like Starbucks and L.A. Fitness this year. These businesses will be staying open to take advantage of holiday shoppers who need last minute paper plates or want to enjoy a frappuccino to cool off under the fireworks.

Unlike some of the other key American holidays, most stores will remain open for the majority of the day. Many major stores like Walmart are not cutting hours at all. Even your local grocery store is likely to be open during its normal hours.

Still, there are a few major chains out there like Costco that have decided to let their employees enjoy the 4th of July holiday with their families. You might want to check below to see if your store of choice is one of them, though no matter what, you should be able to find a Walmart close by for most last minute items.

Below is a complete list of 2017 4th of July hours for a large variety of stores around the country. It’s important to note that 4th of July store hours may vary by region. It’s always best to call ahead to make sure wherever you’re headed is open.

Best Buy – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cotsco – closed

CVS – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or open 24 hours

Home Depot – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JC Penney – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kmart – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LA Fitness – normal opening time to 4 p.m.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy’s – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Navy – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Planet Fitness – 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rite Aid – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starbucks – normal store hours

Stein Mart – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens – 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. or open 24 hours

Walmart – normal store hours

Wegman’s – normal store hours

This year’s 4th of July will mark 241 years since the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, a document outlining the American government’s reasoning for separating from the United States. The date of the U.S.’s actual independence has been debated by historians, with many pointing to the Lee Resolution, also approved by the Second Congressional Congress, that legally separated the Thirteen Colonies from the British Empire two days earlier on July 2nd. Others have claimed that the documents were actually not signed until a month later, though several Founding Fathers wrote specifically about signing the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July.

Did you have something else in mind besides major chains like Wal-Mart and Target? What 4th of July hours are missing from this list?

[Featured Image by Vladyslav Starozhylov/Shutterstock]