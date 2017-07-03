Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Party In The Hamptons With Democratic Heavyweights

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were spotted over the weekend attending a party in the Hamptons and dining with Democratic heavyweights. The first daughter and her husband were guests at Lally Weymouth’s Southampton home Saturday, The Hill reports.

Ivanka and Jared were rubbing elbows with Democratic billionaire George Soros and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Soros is a donor to the Democratic Party and is a known opponent of Donald Trump’s. He’s thought to be behind a series of funding anti-Trump protesters at various events.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen chatting with Alan Patricof, the founder and chairman of New York Magazine, and a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Politico reports that White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway was also in attendance at the party — she was apparently spending some time on the dance floor. Several GOP and Democratic officials were at the star-studded event held by the associate editor of the Washington Post. Weymouth’s family owned the newspaper until it was taken over by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Ivanka and Jared are advisers in the current administration. They haven’t reacted to any of the tweets that President Trump has put out since Thursday. He ridiculed “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski for “bleeding badly from a face-lift” at a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago and was criticized for retweeting a GIF of him seen in a 2007 wrestling clip with WWE CEO Vince McMahon with McMahon’s face superimposed with a CNN logo on his head.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway spotted at Washington Post editor’s Hamptons party https://t.co/E15LMOnOgd pic.twitter.com/3Mgq7QXdQ9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 3, 2017

The president was venting his frustration at the “fake news” media and suggesting that a CNN reporter deserved to have violence inflicted upon him or her. The tweet was met with massive backlash and CNN contributor, Ana Navarro, believes that Trump’s incitement of violence could very well lead to getting a reporter “killed.”

Kushner, Ivanka spotted at Hamptons party with Soros, Schumer: report https://t.co/D1iJcMd7pd pic.twitter.com/iau3BaMnpz — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2017

Now there’s a huge trend on Twitter calling for the removal of Donald Trump from office. Twitter is trending with the hashtags: #25thAmendmentNow, #25thAmendment, and #25for45. About a dozen Democratic representatives are exploring the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment from 1967; it allows a body of Congress to remove a president from office who’s incapable of carrying out the power and duties required of a U.S. president.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]