Briana DeJesus opens up about her second child’s father in a sneak peek clip at tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2.

As fans prepare for Teen Mom 2: Meet The New Mom later tonight, following the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, a clip has been shared which features Briana DeJesus revealing a few details about Luis and their future.

“He’s a lot older than me… He’s 31. We’ve been just trying to figure it out for the sake of this baby,” Briana DeJesus explains to producers in the July 3 clip.

“We want to move in together,” she continued. “Hopefully, I would like to get married… All this grown up stuff.”

According to Briana DeJesus, she and Luis are trying to make their relationship work and start a life together. However, at this point in time, it is unclear how involved Luis is with their new daughter, who arrived on July 2.

As the clip continues, Briana DeJesus tells her producers that Luis didn’t know who she was when they first met. Then, she revealed, she told her partner that while she’s been on a reality show, she didn’t want him to Google her or watch old episodes of 16 & Pregnant.

According to the clip, Briana DeJesus hadn’t yet revealed to Luis that she had plans to return to reality television and would be doing so during her pregnancy. She also said that she hadn’t yet told her mother and sister about her plans to appear on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

Briana DeJesus welcomed her second child on Sunday and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers on Instagram just hours later. In her first post-baby photo, DeJesus revealed her baby’s footprints and confirmed her name as Stella.

In addition to Briana DeJesus’ pregnancy, fans will also watch as Kailyn Lowry welcomes her third child during the upcoming eighth season of the show. Meanwhile, fans will be reunited with Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans, whom both welcomed children in January.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere on July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

