Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez haven’t shared any direct updates on their relationship, but as the Teen Mom 2 star’s due date nears, fans are wondering if a new Twitter post has hinted at their possible reunion.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to stay mum on the exact nature of her relationship with Chris Lopez, she has hinted online that she may be keeping a relationship to herself as she prepares to welcome her third child.

The message read, “It’s a difference between keeping someone a secret and keeping your relationship private..”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship began last year after her May 2016 split from Javi Marroquin, but in the months that followed, they called it quits as Lowry faced her third pregnancy alone.

When Kailyn Lowry initially confirmed her baby news to fans on her official blog in February, she didn’t reveal who had fathered her child. Instead, she simply said that her situation wasn’t ideal but noted that she was doing her best to stay positive and focus on the excitement of a new baby.

A short time later, Kailyn Lowry confirmed on Twitter that she was no longer in a relationship with the father of her third child.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Although Kailyn Lowry won’t find out the sex of her baby until the birth, she recently took to Twitter to reveal that her baby would likely be a harry one.

“I had no heartburn with Isaac and he was bald. I had it so bad with [Lincoln] and he was sooooo hairy… based on that I’m gonna guess another hairy baby,” she tweeted on July 2.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest son, seven-year-old Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her youngest son, three-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry has not yet confirmed her due date, but on Twitter, she has made it clear in recent weeks that she is ready to give birth and meet her third child.

As for Chris Lopez, he has stayed completely silent about the upcoming birth of his child, aside from a post on Twitter in January in which he mentioned a “miracle” child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by MTV]