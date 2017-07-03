‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Is Not Pregnant With Chad’s Love Child

Days of Our Lives fans have watched the love triangle of Chad, Abigail, and Gabi take many twisted turns lately. As rumors swirled of a pregnancy for either Gabi or Abigail, fans of Chabby began to weigh in on social media. It is clear that Team Chabby wants the two back together as one of the leading power couples in Salem.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Do not continue to read if you want to be surprised.

Days of Our Lives is coming to the end of the scripts written by the former head writer, Dena Higley. Very soon fans will begin to see the scripts of the new man in charge, Ron Carlivati. As previous spoilers have revealed, Chabby fans should be happy with what he has in store for the couple.

The current storyline of the tumultuous love story between Chad and Abigail has been plagued with drama. Just when Days of Our Lives fans would start to breathe a sigh of relief, things would go sideways again for the couple. Under the former writer, the insecurities of Abigail would get the best of her. Every time Chad would begin to get close to her again, Abigail would pull away. She was convinced that her return to Salem interrupted the great romance of her husband and her best friend.

New head writer Ron Carlivati has made it clear that he is ready to change things up. Chabby fans will be glad to know that direction he will have for the couple will be more of what the fans have asked for. Of course, there will be obstacles for the couple, as Abigail is about to exchange nuptials with Dario, but a pregnancy for Gabi is not going to bring another hurdle.

When you remember that it's almost Friday! #DAYS ???? @camilabanus A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on May 11, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Days of Our Lives rumors had teased that one of Chad’s ladies was pregnant. While that may have been the upcoming storyline of Dena Higley, it won’t be happening now that Ron Carlivati is in the driver’s seat. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, he can rewrite some things that were in the scripts and a pregnancy for Gabi will not be happening.

Never a dull moment with these two! #DAYS ⠀ ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Are you excited to know that Ron Carlivati is Team Chabby? Do you think the storyline for Chad and Abigail will improve on Days of Our Lives? Where do you think all of this will leave Gabi? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.