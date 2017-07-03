Jill Duggar Dillard is expecting her second child soon and fans are super excited about it. The reality star and her husband, Derick Dillard, will welcome another little boy into their family, likely in the coming days as she is due in early July. Counting On fans are well aware that it is, indeed, already early July!

On Saturday, July 1, Jill shared her latest Instagram photo. It was a picture of her with her son, Israel, 2. Within minutes, several comments appeared on the post. While many fans were complimenting Jill and saying how adorable Israel is, others were asking her when her due date is. Since Jill didn’t respond to any of the comments (not uncommon) and hasn’t posted to Instagram since then, some fans are wondering if she’s in labor — or, if she has already given birth!

Just last month, Jill Duggar Dillard took to her blog to reveal that she and Derick had chosen the name Samuel Scott for their new baby. In the post, Jill and Derick wrote that they couldn’t wait to meet their new addition and that he’d be arriving “very soon.” Of course, she was eight months pregnant at that time, so “very soon” is really any day now!

Check out the photo of Jill and Israel below.

???? my little baby! He's so affectionate. Can't believe he is so big already! #2yearsold #israeldaviddillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

With today being July 3, it’s quite possible that Samuel could be born by the end of the week. In fact, many fans are pretty much banking on it. Almost every Duggar fan is on baby watch, trying to figure out if Jill is in labor and when exactly her new little man will be arriving.

The Duggar’s official blog has been fairly quiet lately, which could also suggest that Jill is either in labor or really close to being in labor. The family’s last Facebook post was also on July 1 and was of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s son, Spurgeon, who had his first haircut. There wasn’t any mention of Jill — but everything has been quiet these past two days. Maybe a little too quiet!

Are you excited for Jill and Derick Dillard? Do you think that Jill is going to give birth to baby Samuel this week? Have you been enjoying the current season of Counting On?

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

