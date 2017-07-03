Warriors Rumors: Golden State Signing Nick Young? Draymond Green Drops Hint

The Golden State Warriors have kept their core intact during this free agency. Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston, and Andre Iguodala are signed to their new deals, while Kevin Durant is expected to sign a new contract really soon. The latest rumors suggest that the Warriors could be adding a little swag by signing Nick Young.

ESPN’s newest insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, first reported that the Warriors are interested in signing Nick Young as part of their $5.2 million exception. Young has played the last four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 13.2 points and shot 40.4 percent from threes last season.

“Swaggy P” is known for his three-point shooting as well as his fondness of doing crazy things on and off the court. His personality is a risk for any team that signs him, but the Warriors proved last season that they can revitalize careers. JaVale McGee, Young’s former teammate with the Washington Wizards, had a bounce-back season in his first year in Golden State.

The Warriors are looking to reload their bench, and Nick Young could be a great fit in Golden State. Young played well under Luke Walton last season, and he showed maturity in his game. The 32-year-old could earn a lot more if he signs with a different team, but the chance of winning his first ring with the Warriors is more appealing.

If some Warriors fans do not believe the rumors of Golden State showing interest in Nick Young, they might finally accept it when Draymond Green dropped hints about it. CSN Bay Area reported that Green was seen in Young’s Snapchat story on Sunday. Green and Young were clearly hanging out, and the Warriors could be using Green as part of their recruitment process.

But what would be Nick Young’s role with the Warriors if he decides to join Golden State? Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated believes Young could provide instant scoring off the bench, with Ian Clark expected to sign with a different team. The Warriors need to add an explosive sixth man, with Andre Iguodala not known for his scoring and Patrick McCaw still developing a shot.

“Swaggy P could take the place of Ian Clark, who played admirably in limited minutes for the Dubs, but also lacks the microwave potential of a player like Young. For Young, the benefits are widespread. He can chase a ring on a team that will be heavy title favorites. He will benefit on the court with a plethora of open looks created by his Hall-of-Fame teammates.”

According to Shams Charania of the Vertical, Ian Clark will have a lot of suitors this offseason despite only averaging 6.8 points for the Warriors last season. Clark had a key role for Golden State as an option on offense off the bench. He is expected to get an annual salary ranging from $6 million to $9 million.

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win the 2018 NBA championship. They are the prime destination for ring chasers like Nick Young, who should be interested in winning his first title. Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed.

