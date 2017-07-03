Maci Bookout has just released her second book.

Less than two years after the release of the Teen Mom OG star’s first book, Bulletproof, Bookout has published her second memoir, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To).

The second book was released at the end of last month and on the day of the release, Maci Bookout shared a photo of the book’s cover on Instagram and encouraged her fans and followers to get themselves a copy of the publication on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble. She went on to reveal that she loved writing the book and thanked fans for helping her dreams come true.

Maci Bookout also shared a video of herself on the book’s release day which featured the reality star signing copies of I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof at a Barnes & Noble close to her home in Tennessee. According to Bookout, doing so is her “release day tradition.”

Days later, on July 2, Maci Bookout returned to Instagram where she shared yet another photo of her book cover and told fans she was still “soaking in” the release of her second book. In the photo, a series of copies of I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof were seen and featured “autographed” stickers in the top right corner.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on May 31, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

In other Maci Bookout news, the longtime reality star currently has her hands full with her three kids, 8-year-old Bentley, 2-year-old Jayde, and 1-year-0ld Maverick Reed.

Bookout shares her oldest son Bentley with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and her two youngest kids with husband Taylor McKinney, who she married in October of last year.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

During the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney experienced marital issue which landed them in couples therapy. However, in the months since filming wrapped, they appear to be as happy as can be as they continue to juggle their clothing line, Bookout’s books, and their kids.

To see more of Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]