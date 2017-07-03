NeNe Leakes Is Back On ‘RHOA’ And Is Bringing The Drama! She Tells Porsha Williams To ‘Eat My Peach’

NeNe Leakes is returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta next season, and she’s already stirring up drama with Porsha Williams. BET reports that Williams started the feud when she slammed Leakes for putting on a photo shoot celebrating her return. In response, Leakes told Williams to “eat my peach b***h.”

The drama started after Leakes decided a photo shoot was the best way to commemorate her return to Bravo’s hit reality series. Leakes shared a few photos of the shoot on social media, including a pic of her holding a glass with a peach while wearing a crown. Williams later poked fun at the photo shoot during a radio interview.

“She has been waiting. I am glad she got her job back. Yeah, you gotta be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot – all this, that, I’m glad. I’m happy for you. I am glad you are happy.”

Once Leakes heard about the comments, she took to social media and threw some shade of her own. The reality OG shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “We like to keep ’em talking… 3eatmypeachb***h.”

Williams, of course, isn’t afraid of a little drama. According to BET, she stirred up plenty of fights last season with the huge scandal involving her, Phaedra Parks, and Kandi Burruss. Based on her comments about NeNe Leakes, it doesn’t look like Williams was too phased by what happened last year. The only difference is that Leakes knows how to handle herself on the show and will be a formidable enemy when she returns full time in Season 10.

Meanwhile, Leakes has plenty of reasons to celebrate her comeback. According to Rolling Out, she is currently one of the highest paid cast members on Bravo’s payroll, which isn’t sitting well with Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. With Leakes pulling down some $2 million per season, Frankel is reportedly looking for a higher payout – even if that means starting a war with Leakes.

“Bethenny saw reports about what Nene is getting and is livid,” the insider shared. “She wants to be the best-paid housewife!”

Apart from the huge salary, Leakes will receive preferential treatment as far as production schedules are concerned. This means that filming will fit around Leakes’ business schedule instead of her having to juggle everything herself. Leakes has been a part of the series since the beginning but took a few years off after Season 7.

Chile you know I LIVE for a shady moment but I really wanna take this time to thank everybody that showed me so much love yesterday! The text messages, emails, phone calls and comments were like WOW! Thanks to my team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to makes this happen! Thanks to Bravo and True Entertainment! Love you all ❤️ #RHOA A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Production for the new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to begin soon. The series will return to Bravo later this year.

