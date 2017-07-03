Mon-El may have been sent away into the Phantom Zone but that doesn’t mean Chris Wood will no longer be a part of Supergirl Season 3. There is a possibility that Wood will join Melissa Benoist at the CW show’s upcoming panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, and he might finally confirm whether he is still a part of the main cast.

Chris Wood was introduced in the second season of Supergirl and immediately became one of the most talked-about characters in the series. Some thought that Mon-El somehow took the spotlight away from Kara Danvers and were grateful that his pod was shown entering a wormhole in the previous season finale. Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Daxamite prince had wonderful chemistry with the Girl of Steel.

The romance between the two aliens even spilled out onto real life as Chris Wood began dating Melissa Benoist while working on the CW series. But is it enough to dig Mon-El out of the Phantom Zone and back into Supergirl Season 3? There are speculations that Wood will be joining the show’s SDCC panel later this month, where several theories could finally be confirmed.

WBTV has just released new details about Supergirl Season 3 and its upcoming panel at SDCC. The statement reveals the new season synopsis as well.

“Ridding National City of Queen Rhea and her Daxamite army was a major win for Supergirl, but one that came at a significant cost, as Kara was forced to sacrifice her budding relationship with Mon-El. When season three returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Worldkiller, Reign. Want to know more about Reign and what she has in store for the Girl of Steel? Join the series’ cast and creative team for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss this hot topic and more!”

It might sound like Kara Danvers’ romance with Mon-El is officially over but fans are still hoping that they haven’t seen the last of Chris Wood’s charming alien. There are speculations that the Daxamite prince will find his way out of the Phantom Zone and find his way back to National City in Supergirl Season 3. It is possible that Chris Wood might even be a part of the SDCC panel on Saturday, July 22 at 3:30–4:10 p.m. in Ballroom 20. After all, Melissa Benoist’s boyfriend could be the best person to explain how the Daxamite managed to escape the wormhole.

Chris Wood is not the only one expected to be present at SDCC. There is hope that Calista Flockhart will show up despite being just a guest star in Supergirl Season 2. In addition to that, new cast member Odette Annable could finally make her first public appearance after being confirmed as the villain Reign.

Supergirl Season 3 will premiere on The CW on October 9.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]