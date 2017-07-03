‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady In Serious Trouble, Find Out What To Expect From Alison Sweeney

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from new head writer Ron Carlivati tease what to expect when Alison Sweeney appears on television screens. For those that missed bad girl Sami Brady, she is about to make an explosive comeback. Find out what kind of serious trouble the Salemite is in now and get a glimpse into what Carlivati has planned for the legendary bad girl.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

With so many characters leaving Salem, fans were excited when fan-favorite Alison Sweeney confirmed she was returning. However, it was just for a short stint and the actress has already finished filming. On Twitter, new head writer Ron Carlivati teased what fans can expect when Sami Brady comes back to Days Of Our Lives. Expect her to get arrested three times in just two weeks. What is Sami up to this time?

Although Carlivati wouldn’t dish any additional details, She Knows teased what is coming up this fall on the soap opera. It didn’t mention Sami’s name, but it certainly sounds like the website was talking about her. It revealed that a returning Salemite would come back full of scandals and secrets. That definitely sounds like the Sami everyone remembers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alison Sweeney teased that she would only come back for the right storyline. She understands what fans miss about Sami Brady and made that clear. In one interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actress said if Days Of Our Lives needed her, all they had to do was call. Within two weeks, it was reported that the soap opera veteran was coming back to Salem.

Before Sami’s return to DOOL, fans can expect a lot of drama with the new writing. Actress Lauren Koslow, who plays Kate Roberts, recently tweeted a huge pile of scripts. She teased there will be a lot of summer drama in Salem. Chandler Massey, who is reprising the role of Will Horton tweeted to Carlivati that his scripts are “on fire.” Drake Hogesyn, who plays John Black, told Soap Opera Digest that for the first time in years, he gets goosebumps when reading the scripts.

It’s going to be an exciting time in Salem when everyone’s fan-favorite characters return. Why do you think Sami Brady gets arrested three times in two weeks? What kind of crazy storyline will Alison Sweeny have when she shows back up on Days Of Our Lives this fall?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]