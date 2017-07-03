Kylie Jenner Flashes Nipples In Snapchat Post As Tyga Focuses On His Music Career After Breakup

Kylie Jenner has done it again! The social media star posted a very revealing selfie on Snapchat in which she flashed her nipples.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was wearing a black negligee and wished her fans “Goodnight.” It must be said that Kylie Jenner has gotten very bold with her social media posts lately, and this one shouldn’t come as a surprise.

And the fans were all praises for it. This is not the first time and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has exposed her nipples on social media. Kylie has done it before, and instead of a black negligee, she was wearing a black bralette.

But posting hot pictures is not the only thing Kylie Jenner’s doing these days. She’s also announced the launch of another palette for her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. And Tyga too is keeping busy with his music. The musician announced that he’ll be touring Europe and that the tickets would be available from July 21.

Tyga has been posting a lot of work-related pictures, and now that the things are over between him and Kylie Jenner, he’s been concentrating on his music career. Tyga had mentioned in the past that being with Kylie had affected his career. Now that he doesn’t have Kylie to blame, hopefully, fans will see some good things coming from him.

#Goodnight A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Although Tyga hasn’t made any official announcements, he was recently seen with a mystery blonde at the airport, the Daily Mail had reported. Nothing new about that. Last year, when Tyga had briefly broken up with Kylie Jenner, he was in a whirlwind relationship with English model Demi Rose Mawby, the Inquisitr had reported.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Tyga may not be romancing anyone at the moment, but it’s clear that Kylie Jenner has moved on from the heartbreak and is now going strong with Travis Scott.

Im coming to Europe. Riding thru yo city! Get your tickets Shows gon be ???? #bitchimtheshit2 July 21 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Although it’s unlikely that Tyga will get back together with his former flame Demi Rose Mawby, there is probably a chance that he will soon be seen with another girl.

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Tyga have moved on? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]