‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: EP Says Things Don’t Look Good For Eugene, True Intentions Teased

The Walking Dead Season 8 is currently filming and spoilers seem to be on a lockdown. However, executive producer Scott Gimple did tease something about Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). The showrunner admitted that things don’t look too good for Eugene. Also, what are his true intentions? Is he really Team Negan or is he playing a strategic role, like in the video games he loves so much?

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC series.

According to Yahoo!, Scott Gimple has revealed clues about what to expect with Eugene in The Walking Dead. As fans recall from last season, he was kidnapped by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Instead of torturing him like they did with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), he treated him like a king. In exchange, he is doing his part to help the Sanctuary run smooth.

However, viewers are divided on what Eugene’s true intentions are in TWD. Has he really sided with the enemy, or is he just playing a part? The showrunner may have revealed a clue. However, even if Eugene hasn’t truly switched sides, he allowed Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) to die and accompanied Negan and the Saviors to Alexandria.

“He’s said he is Negan in front of everybody. He has still not found the strength to get over his fear. He’s still Negan after seeing everything Sasha is doing. I don’t think it looks good for Eugene.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gale Anne Hurd and Denise Huth have both spoken about Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead. It was mentioned that Eugene is a brilliant actor and a master manipulator. He lies and cheats in the most cowardly way in order to survive. His love of video games was also brought up, which fans saw him playing shortly after he arrived at the Sanctuary. It was teased that he plays “life” similar to those video games, with a specific strategy in mind. The goal is to get to the end without losing his life.

Even if Eugene fans are right and he is biding his time until he does something heroic to help Alexandria, not everyone will forgive him. Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) was in a rage when he refused to leave the Sanctuary after a failed rescue attempt. However, it was clear from his eyes that he truly did not want to see Sasha and Rosita get hurt. Still, he did give Sasha suicide pills and even tried to convince her to join the Saviors.

As for Eugene’s future in The Walking Dead, he might end up redeeming himself. This is what happens with Dwight in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, so anything is possible.

What do you think of what Scott Gimple teased about Eugene Porter? Do you think Eugene has a strategy in mind that will make him out to be a hero? Or has he really switched sides in The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]