Andy Murray Expecting Second Child With Wife Kim

Andy Murray has confirmed that he and his wife, Kim, are expecting their second child. They have been married since 2015. Their first child, Sophia Olivia, is 17-months-old. BBC reports that he told reporters that he and Kim have known for “a while,” but that he would not discuss any dates.

News of Andy’s second child comes on the eve of Wimbledon’s opening day, where he will defend his title. The 30-year-old has lost nine of his thirty matches this year and withdrew from his final warm-up match due to a hip injury. Murray indicated today that he practiced three times on Friday and felt better each time. His hip problems are just the latest in a string of health issues for Andy over the last few months. Since November, he has suffered through shingles, the flu, elbow problems, and a cold. It has contributed to a level of public confidence that is lower than usual.

On Monday, Murray will face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. At the age of 20, Bublik is ranked at number 134 in the world. In the recent Aegon Queen’s Championships, Andy lost to Jordan Thompson, who was ranked at number 90. He called that loss a “big blow” to his chances at Wimbledon.

Asked if he believed that expecting his second child had been or would be a distraction or create any additional pressure, Andy said that he “wouldn’t have thought so.” He also indicated that Kim will be in attendance at Wimbledon.

“We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it” A second child is on the way for @andy_murray… ????#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LMIsaPjzDM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2017

The Independent reports that Andy Murray has previously expressed the importance of family to him, stating that it is more important than his tennis career. He doesn’t want his children to grow up feeling like he was not a good father. Talking about his first child, Sophia, Murray said,

“I’d rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping her than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: ‘Actually, you know what, he was a s****y dad, but he won a lot of tennis matches so, you know, well done.'”

Murray has said that it doesn’t matter to him if family life helps his tennis performance or hurts it. He works hard and tries to do the best he possibly can, but family is his priority, not tennis. About preparation for this year’s tournament, he says he feels like he and his team have done everything they can to make his performance the best it can be.

