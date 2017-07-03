Rihanna Furious With Father After Dissing Billionaire Boyfriend: Worried Relationship Will End?

Rihanna is outraged at the recent comments her father, Ronald Fenty, made regarding the color of billionaire Hassan Jameel’s skin.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker’s dad commented on her daughter’s new boyfriend, saying he wishes that she had chosen a man that was “darker colored,” as opposed to dating the Saudi businessman.

The comments were controversial, to say the least.

Rihanna reportedly didn’t hesitate to warn her father to keep his mouth shut about his opinion regarding the men she chooses to date.

According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna is embarrassed with the things that have been said by Ronald — she’s worried that he could potentially put her relationship with Hassan in jeopardy.

The duo has only been dating for a couple of weeks, and with Ronald already dissing Jameel, it could potentially give off a bad impression on Rihanna’s new man.

Sources say that Rihanna hasn’t been this happy in a very long time. She’s finally at a place where she’s content with her life, and the best part about it all is that she actually sees herself settling down with Hassan and potentially start a family with him.

However, with comments that her dad has made, she wouldn’t be surprised if Jameel would be turned off and consequently makes the decision to call it quits with the Bajan songstress.

An insider explains that Rihanna has not taken the situation lightly. She has since spoken to her father and told him off about his decision to speak publicly of his thoughts regarding her new boyfriend. It shouldn’t concern him what skin color Hassan is.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

“Rihanna is furious with her dad for talking about her new relationship, especially saying not so nice things,” the insider notes. “She wants him to be quiet. He has a tendency to stick his foot in his mouth and he’s done it again.”

Rihanna and Hassan enjoyed a brief vacation in Spain. She’s totally smitten by him, an insider adds, and though the relationship is still fairly new, friends and family see that the 29-year-old doesn’t want to lose the man she sees herself having a future with.

flashback. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Rihanna has yet to publicly address her romance with the billionaire, but from insiders have gathered, she wants to stay private with her relationship. She’s never been the one to openly share things regarding her love life, and she won’t start doing that now.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]