Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Kyle Korver Re-Signs With Cavs, LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors have the team coming to terms on a Kyle Korver contract. Korver will re-sign with the Cavs for the 2017-18 NBA season, giving the team much-needed depth and keeping the core of the roster intact for a run at another championship. A report by NBA analyst Shams Charania states that this is a three-year deal worth $22 million for Korver.

Cavs fans had been worried that Korver would leave the team in free agency, forcing the team to look in a new direction for a great outside shooter. Those worries were put to bed on Sunday afternoon (July 2), when it was confirmed that Korver is returning to the Cavs. Now the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors can continue to focus on trying to pry Carmelo Anthony away from the New York Knicks.

Midway through the 2016-17 NBA season, the Cavs pulled off a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Korver. He would play 35 regular season games for the team, averaging 10.7 points per game off the bench. Korver shot 49.3 percent from three-point range down the stretch, showing how valuable he could be to the team. In 18 playoff games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Korver struggled, though, averaging just 5.8 points per game and just 18.1 minutes a night. Those minutes could see a big increase next year.

It seems very clear that the Cavs are going to go deep into the luxury tax penalties for the 2017-18 NBA season and beyond. Previous Cleveland Cavaliers rumors have the team signing point guard Jose Calderon as well, raising the committed salaries for next year to just about $130 million before even taking into account Kyle Korver’s new contract. The NBA salary cap is expected to stay right around $99 million for next year, which means the Cavs are definitely going to have to pay the luxury tax penalty at the end of next season.

In order to keep LeBron James happy, the Cavs needed to make sure that Kyle Korver returned to the roster. While he may not be the star player that he was with the Atlanta Hawks, Korver is one of the best outside shooters in the game. The Cavs need someone like him if they are going to emerge from the Eastern Conference again and pose a real threat to the Golden State Warriors. While there are other Cleveland Cavaliers rumors about adding players in the NBA free agency period, taking care of this situation was a primary goal for the team.

