Farrah Abraham Steps Out With Handsome Hunk In Australia– Is She Really ‘Single AF’?

Farrah Abraham, the star of 16 And Pregnant and Teen Mom, was seen strolling around Sydney, Australia with a very handsome hunk. But their little outing wasn’t just about romance, there was some business involved.. show business that is.

Farrah is in Sydney to shoot footage for the show, Single AF, where reality TV stars travel the world to find their one true love. The show will be broadcast on MTV.

As The Daily Mail reports, Farrah’s suitor is a tall, broad-shouldered hottie who dressed up for Farrah and wore a dress shirt and tailored pants. Farrah wore a long floral sundress but made the odd choice to pair it with a fur vest and flip flops.

According to The Daily Mail, the two showed some great chemistry and Farrah was even seen resting her head on his shoulder at one point during the date. Eventually, they were both joined by Farrah’s Single AF co-star Shane “Courtney Act” Jenek, who is Australian.

According to MTV UK, Farrah’s date is a model named Luca. Before meeting him, Farrah expressed some reluctance about going out with him.

“I’m on my way to my second date in Australia. I’m hopeful it’ll work out but I don’t really know. I hope I’ll get a surprise by this one as I wasn’t a big fan of his Instagram profile, but we’ll see…”

But then he showed up, well-dressed and with flowers, and Farrah seemed to warm up to him.

“Date with @luca_paolucci_ is going well. Check this space for more updates… #MtvsingleAF #mtvuk #mtvaustralia” she wrote under a very cozy Instagram photo of them on their first date.

Last month, Farrah posted a video to her Instagram where she outlined everything she was looking for in a man.

“In my own words, I don’t know why I haven’t found my own man, my own match, the love of my life,” the retired adult film star said.

“I’m searching for someone who doesn’t cheat, of course. Someone who is wealthy, rich, has his own car, lives on his own, is super grateful for everything he has and can also be family-friendly.”

The fact that Farrah is openly looking for a man is interesting. Many of her fans thought she had finally decided to settle down with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran.

Coconut cheers! ???? #jamaica A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on May 29, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Simon and Farrah were recently caught up in some pregnancy rumors after Farrah was seen looking slightly bloated in some vacation photos.

But Simon shut down the rumors.

“She’s not pregnant,” he said to Radar Online

“I believe she had too much Dr. Pepper to drink for breakfast that left her looking bloated.”

As for how he feels about Farrah going out with new guys on her dating show, the Inquisitr previously reported that Saran had this to say.

“MTV needs Farrah to be single right now.”

