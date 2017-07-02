Donald Trump Impeachment Calls Grow As Tens Of Thousands Plan March In California

Calls to impeach Donald Trump have resurfaced even as the President keeps himself embroiled in a nasty battle with the American media.

On Sunday, thousands of people are expected to participate in marches calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment in cities across the country, reports the LA Times. The largest of those, the newspaper points out, could happen in the city of Los Angeles with more than 12,000 people pledging to join the anti-Trump march. California has been the hotbed for Trump impeachment calls, especially as a federal investigation into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections under special counsel Robert Mueller gains momentum. Several Democratic representatives from the state have called for a Trump impeachment as the only way for normalcy to be restored in a country, which, perhaps for the first time, has witnessed a President continually rage against some of its most revered national institutions.

The loudest of those voices is of Rep. Brad Sherman, an 11-term Democrat who represents Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, and who has drafted and circulated articles of impeachment over the course of the last few weeks. He is also expected to address the crowd in Los Angeles by encouraging them to intensify their calls for a Trump impeachment. California’s other House Democrats have put their weight behind the calls too, with Rep. Jackie Speier even going on to say a few days ago that a Trump impeachment was “really the only way we can go.” In fact, just this past month, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that the calls for Trump’s impeachment were not really mandatory as it appeared more likely that the President will “self-impeach,” according to Newsweek.

Apart from California’s Los Angeles, anti-Trump protesters are expected to march in several American cities, including Chicago, Denver, Detroit, New York, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The numbers could swell even as more people decide to get on the Trump impeachment bandwagon, with the President suffering the worst favorable rating — slumping at a measly 40 percent — that any Oval Officer bearer has ever seen.

The march’s national website states its belief that “Trump has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated, and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country,” arguing that it leaves the citizenry no option but to ask its representatives to kick-start the unlikely event of a Presidential impeachment. If the impeachment marches go through as planned, they could cause a major flutter within a flailing administration, which continually finds itself at odds with the media, several members of the intelligence and even members of Donald Trump’s own Republican party.

However, Rep. Brad Sherman is not getting carried away. He concedes any talk of a Trump impeachment is not so simple, as a House and Senate dominated by Republicans is unlikely to ever proceed with an impeachment trial. But Sherman believes that his attempts towards this unlikelihood is probably going to create some sort of a pressure on the White House and Donald Trump to listen to his detractors more closely.

“I think that the president’s approach to governance is a threat to the republic. I’m circulating the articles to try to move one step closer in the process and also, hopefully… push the White House to say we’ve got to move toward competence,” he said in an interview conducted this week.

[Featured Image by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images]