Watch ‘Power’ Season 4 Episode 2 Online: Dre The New Ghost? And Things To Expect Tonight

Power Season 4 is back and the premiere episode last week did not disappoint. Ghost was denied bail and he is being harassed in jail by guards and other inmates. Tommy tries to reassure his crew that Ghost will not flip and Dre tries to hold things together by paying off Kanan and his crew of dangerous thugs.

Power Season 4 Episode 2 is available to watch online: you can watch it here.

In Episode 2 of Power Season 4, Tasha tries to keep her family calm while Kanan continues to pursue a relationship with Ghost’s son Tariq against Dre’s advice. Dre is the only person that knows Kanan is alive. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak considers using Angela Valdez to testify against her ex-boyfriend Ghost and see does not seem thrilled at the possibility in the short teaser.

Tommy calls Ghost, who is struggling in jail, as he is under constant threat of violence. The prosecutors have forensic evidence that Ghost was in Greg’s apartment and Mike Sandoval feels confident enough to keep the murder weapon with him.

Power Season 4 premiere viewership stays steady, according to Deadline, with 1.68 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. When all platforms are included, Power Season 4 viewership for the first episode is only slightly down from the Season 3 debut, which was 3.26 million viewers.

Only one question remains. Who will turn? #PowerTV returns 6/25 on #STARZ. A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The Power premiere episode went up against the BET awards, which would explain the slight downturn in numbers.

Ghost won't stay hidden for long. Get a sneak peek at this tomorrow's all-new episode of #PowerTV. pic.twitter.com/zFdoKHAZDu — Power (@Power_STARZ) July 2, 2017

Episode 1 was also available a day earlier on the Starz app and on Starz On Demand service. Power fans are embracing the Starz app with a record-breaking number of viewers on that platform. Starz OTT subscribers were also up by 150% when compared to the previous season’s numbers.

Kanan doesn't just want to kill Ghost. He wants to destroy him. #PowerTV returns 6/25 on #STARZ. #WhoWillTurn A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on May 31, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The showrunner and execution producer Courtney Kemp has teased the death of a major character this season. 50 Cent threatened to kill off his character in a rant last year; however, the rapper and actor may have been joking.

It also seems like Dre is gearing up to be the next Ghost. He is lying to both sides to keep business flowing in a similar fashion to Ghost. However, the young apprentice is playing a dangerous game as both Kanan and Tommy will not hesitate to pull the trigger.

What did you think of the premiere?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]