Mischa Barton Claims Her Ex Possesses ‘Doctored’ Sex Tapes

Mischa Barton appeared in a courtroom to testify against an ex-boyfriend amid her ongoing “revenge porn” case. Barton testified before a judge on Friday who allowed the former star of The O.C. to speak even though Adam Spaw was not present. Adam was in Cincinnati where his mom was undergoing surgery, according to his attorney.

The 31-year-old actress asserted that Adam possesses several “doctored” sex tapes of her. Barton was successful in seeking an extension for her temporary restraining order.

Barton told James Blancarte, an LA County Superior Court Judge, that Spaw violated a temporary restraining order the court issued against him two months ago when he popped up at the home of a friend she was staying with, according to the New York Daily News. At the time, Mischa testified that she was “terrified” of an ex-boyfriend who was “lurking” in her neighborhood after he made several copies of revenge porn that was recorded without her consent.

Now, Mischa said Adam Spaw tried to get into her vehicle and that he’s been calling and texting her against the court order.

“I definitely feel he’s been stalking me… I look over my shoulder all the time when I’m walking. He’s intimidating. He’s 6 foot 4. I would be terrified to see him.”

Barton explained to the judge that Shaw’s media of their encounters were not original versions. Mischa said he left behind multiple copies that had been edited, doctored, and changed by him.

A follow-up date was set by the judge for July 21, 2017. It is during this time that Spaw will have his last chance to answer to Barton’s accusations.

In the meantime, Spaw is currently banned from releasing the sex tapes that Mischa Barton says another ex-boyfriend, Jon Zacharias, filmed without her consent. In March, reports surfaced that a sex tape of Mischa Barton was allegedly being shopped around to pornography companies for $500,000, according to People.

Mischa Barton Testifies in Revenge-Porn Case as Lawyer Declares ‘Another Court Victory’ https://t.co/87g3CsfrtJ — People Magazine (@people) July 1, 2017

Outside the courthouse the actress said that she was “very happy” with the judge’s ruling, adding, “We’re going to continue to fight this for justice in this case.”

“People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent… I consider this a victory.”

Earlier this month, Barton had another court hearing where Bloom claimed the “distribution of the explicit images was banned” and Spaw was “ordered to stay 100 yards away forever.”

Lisa Bloom, Baton’s lawyer added, “Every woman has the right to control which images of her own body and face should be distributed. We have the right to make that choice.”

Mischa Barton argued that her ex-boyfriend violated the temporary restraining order she has against him: https://t.co/DCfZrMEXwe pic.twitter.com/n341EOwGyS — E! News (@enews) July 2, 2017

Bloom wrote on Twitter that she was proud to stand for women’s right to say no to revenge porn.

Barton recalled the alarming way she learned of the sex tape’s existence. Mischa said someone came up to her on the street and said, “there’s something I need to tell you.”

Mischa said she was in disbelief because she trusted Shaw and didn’t think it was possible that someone she loved would film her at her most intimate and private moments with hidden cameras. Barton said the entire experience was a painful, according to New York Daily News.

Mischa has since slowly returned to the spotlight after a traumatic year that included a hospitalization. The O.C. alum was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the morning after she celebrated her birthday. Barton confirmed that someone gave her GHB while drinking.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]