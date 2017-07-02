Suspend @RealDonaldTrump Twitter? WWE Video Beating Up CNN Threatens ‘Fraud News Network’ #FNN #FraudNewsCNN

President Donald Trump turned to his former “WWE Presents Wrestlemania 23” days on Sunday, July 2, when Trump posted the below video of himself taking down a person with the CNN logo emblazoned on his face. The footage appears to have been taken from April 1, 2007. That was the day that the above and below photos of Trump getting pulled to the mat by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin were taken. The event took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in the wake of the Battle of the Billionaires at the 2007 World Wrestling Entertainment’s Wrestlemania.

Now the video is being used by Trump to try and “take down” CNN by showing Trump’s old footage from the event that brought in more than 80,000 wrestling fans more than 10 years ago. President Trump had previously floated the idea of coming up with new nicknames for CNN, with Trump threatening to call CNN the “Fraud News Network” that Trump is now calling them, as seen at the end of the below video. Trump’s video shows himself beating CNN several times before the end of the video shows an FNN logo, standing for Fraud News Network in Trump’s video.

The reaction from viewers to Trump’s WWE video have been called an incitement to violence, with CNN journalists vowing not to cower to any threats of violence coming from the highest office in the land against CNN.

.@ananavarro on Trump CNN tweet: “It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media.” pic.twitter.com/Ivip2ZscT4 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 2, 2017

In the below tweet, CNN explains why Twitter won’t suspend President Trump’s Twitter account, in spite of what some view as threatening messages.

The WWE video quickly received more than 50,000 likes on Twitter, and a bunch of criticism from those who didn’t find the threatening video funny.

Some people commenting on the WWE video are worried that President Trump might be showing signs of trouble by choosing to post such a video.

Others are wondering why President Trump seems more intent on fighting with media outlets like CNN and MSNBC, instead of fighting for his own healthcare legislation.

Comments and replies to Trump’s WWE Twitter video are aghast that the same President Trump who posted the wrestling video is the same man who has access to the country’s nuclear codes.

[Featured Image by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images]