Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Set Off PDA Fireworks After Her July 4th Concert, But There’s An Odd Twist

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t bothered by the calendar when it comes to the opportunity to celebrate July 4th by flaunting their affection for each other. So when Jennifer was finished with pre-taping her July 4th concert, which included twerking her famous booty in a skin-tight, bedazzled bodysuit, Lopez made time to set off some fireworks early in a PDA display with Alex.

J.Lo is famous for having fans around the world, and her recent romance with A-Rod has added to her charm. But in an odd twist no one seems to have predicted, Jenny From The Block’s filming of that July 4th concert upset some locals from the block.

However, fans of JLo and A-Rod as a couple don’t need to worry that the upset put the damper on “J-Rod” when it comes to the PDA fireworks. Us Weekly told readers that Jennifer and Rodriguez packed on the PDA following the filming of her July 4th concert, with enough canoodling power to set off an early display of fireworks.

Lopez, 47, stunned the crowd when she strutted out to perform some of her most popular songs on the stage at Hunter’s Point South Park in New York City. Sizzling in a form-fitting white bodysuit that sparkled with sequins, Jennifer completed the picture by sporting a bedazzled New York Yankees baseball cap.

While the shimmering baseball cap sent a signal to A-Rod, with whom she’s been for several months, JLo didn’t neglect the opportunity to treat her audience to a booty display. During her performance, Lopez twisted and proved that when it comes to twerking, she’s still got booty power.

10pm… #nightjob #multitasker #performerlife #quadruplethreat #imstillimstilljennyfromtheblock #NY #onthe6 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Following her performance, Lopez was seen holding hands with her 41-year-old beau. The PDA soon went to the next level, with the lovebirds spotted locking lips backstage. Jennifer’s and Alex’s PDA display comes in the wake of their recent return to the United States. They took a romantic trip to the South of France.

As the Inquisitr reported, Rodriguez reportedly proposed to Lopez during that romantic vacation. But although she allegedly said “yes” to her beau, there hasn’t been any confirmation that she’s flaunting a new engagement ring and making wedding plans.

And while it isn’t known if Jennifer is considering how to break the news of her alleged engagement to Alex to the world, it is known that Jenny From The Block unknowingly annoyed some locals from the block with her Fourth Of July concert filming.

During the pre-taping of her performance for Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show, Lopez upset some locals, who “weren’t thrilled about Jenny on their block,” reported Page Six.

Some residents from a building on Borden Avenue, which is close to the park where Jennifer performed her act (along with PDA), shared that the filming transformed their block into a bummer in the summer.

“J.Lo is pre-taping today,” said resident James Edstrom on Friday.

He also shared that cars were “being towed” as a result. And for those planning to watch who may not have realized it was pre-taped, just like kids who inform their young peers that Santa Claus isn’t real, James gave away the magic.

“It’s not really live, like when they go, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, J.Lo!’…everything is exactly like the Fourth of July, but nothing is real.”

But don’t blame it all on Jennifer. In addition to Lopez, other performs were involved in pre-taping the NBC special at Hunters Point South Park this year, including Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld. In addition, for those living near the area, the same spot will turn into a lock-down nightmare, according to Edstrom.

James said the building in which he lives will be put “in a frozen zone” on Independence Day, meaning that residents cannot exit the property after 1 p.m. on that day because of security regulations.

“Homeland Security allows us to have four guests [come to the building], but they have to be here by 1 p.m.,” he added.

Adding to the lock-down effect on the national holiday, stars who reportedly include Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Sheryl Crow are performing in that area. A source quoted by Page Six summed up the situation.

“The night of July 4, no one can get into the park at all without tickets. . . as it is accessible only to Macy’s VIPs [and ticket holders].”

A representative from Macy’s told Page Six that agencies including the NYPD put a safety plan into effect for the event.

“A command and broadcast center must be placed within close range of the fireworks barges. Unfortunately, that may result in some restricted access for local residents,” noted the rep.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]