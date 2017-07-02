Former Spice Girl Mel B Has Only $1266 Left Of Her $50 Million Fortune

Ex-member of Spice Girls Melanie Brown, also know as Mel B, has allegedly lost her fortune after it was revealed that the pop star has a mere £961 left in her Spice Girls account.

Mel B is currently embroiled in a fierce court battle with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte. The news of Mel B’s financial woes came after court documents were laid bare during divorce proceedings.

It is alleged that Brown has a penchant for living an “extravagant lifestyle,” squandering her $50 million fortune amassed during her days with the Spice Girls, leaving her nearly destitute.

In a report by The Mirror, the tiny amount of money is banked in a British account under the name of Moneyspider Productions.

According to a source that spoke to The Mirror, “Mel is an international superstar, still working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, but she only has a small amount of money in the bank, according to Companies House. People may be very surprised.”

The Spice Girls Limited brand is owned by the former pop group members, with Mel B holding 20 percent of a total amount of £109,987 ($144,907), as of 2016.

On Friday, June 30, Mel B face her husband, Stephen Belafonte in a Los Angeles courtroom for the first time in weeks. Mel B accused Belafonte of physically and mentally abusing her for years. It was also revealed that due to “improvident” lifestyle choices, the couple has outstanding tax debts.

Mel B is said to be earning between £147,000 ($190,000) and £150,000 ($198,000) a month at the moment. Whereas Belafonte claims to be earning no income at all. Belafonte wants backdated wages amounting to £90,000 ($120,000), as well as £1,729 ($2,300) in perks, and £54,000 ($71,000) in spousal support. Belafonte has also requested at least £150,000 ($198,000) to cover his legal costs.

Grace Jamra, counsel acting for Belafonte, made an appeal to Judge Lawrence Riff to mandate the immediate sale of their Los Angeles home in order to generate income.

“Their lifestyle was extravagant and affluent. She wiped out all her Spice Girls money, approximately $50 million, if not more.”

The home is currently valued at roughly $7,905,000.

Jacalyn Davis, Mel B’s lawyer, highlighted their tax problems and spending habits.

“They never had money at the end of the year to pay their taxes. All their community income was being spent and then some. In this marriage that would be Miss Brown’s income from the Spice Girls. Prickly things happen when the IRS doesn’t get paid.”

Mel B and Belafonte, who were married for ten years, are also tussling over the custody of their child.

Neither Mel B nor Stephen spoke during the heated hearing, which came to and end after two and a half hours of legal arguments. Neither offered comments to reporters as they exited the courthouse.

Mel B is also pursuing a parallel domestic violence case against Belafonte. Attorney Larry Bakman, acting for Mel B, told The Daily Mail that he could not reveal any details of the case until Judge Riff has made a ruling on Belafonte’s spousal support request.

Mel B was able to secure a temporary restraining order against Belanfonte after she claimed mental and physical abuse. She also cited Belanfonte’s alleged links to the pornography industry, and an alleged affair between her husband and their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, who became pregnant as a result.

Stephen denies all of Mel B’s claims and believes he is being set up to look like the “bad guy.”

Both Mel B and Belafonte will accompany their lawyers as they head back to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday for Judge Riff’s ruling.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]