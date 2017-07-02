Mark Hamill Uses The Force Of Twitter Against ‘Dumb As A Rock’ Trump

Mark Hamill doesn’t need to resort to using Jedi mind tricks to get under Donald Trump’s skin. The Star Wars actor recently decided to attack Trump on his favorite social media battleground, but Hamill didn’t troll the POTUS by tweeting that he’s a “stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder.” Instead, he used Trump’s own insults against him.

As the Hill reports, Mark Hamill is the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on the media war Donald Trump has waged against Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. The fiery feud started after the airing of a Morning Joe segment in which Brzenzinski joked about Trump’s “teensy” hands. She quipped that Trump was trying to hide them from view on the fake TIME Magazine covers that hang in a few of his golf clubs. The president fired back on Twitter by alleging that “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited his Mar-a-Lago club sometime around New Year’s Eve. Trump also kicked off July 4th weekend by calling the MSNBC host “dumb as a rock.”

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” Donald Trump tweeted on July 1.

Mark Hamill responded to the tweet by turning Donald Trump’s insults against him.

Crazy and dumb as a rock "#POTUS" is not a bad person, but his low rated administration is dominated by his Russian bosses. Too Vlad! https://t.co/H0TugDjHT6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 1, 2017

Mark Hamill has seemingly decided to carry on the anti-Trump legacy of his late Star Wars sister, rebel princess Carrie Fisher. The actress was a fierce critic of the POTUS, and she often attacked Donald Trump with words that cut like a light saber.

“So you have to be attractive to be groped uninvited by Trump. Finally! A reason to want to be ugly!” she tweeted last October.

As Vanity Fair reports, Carrie Fisher became the face of the Trump Resistance after her death last December. Many Fisher fans carried signs emblazoned with her image during the January 21 Women’s March, and her tweets were also popular with members of the pink hat brigade. Mark Hamill honored the memory of his Star Wars: The Force Awakens costar by tweeting a few of his favorite Carrie Fisher tributes from the Women’s March.

I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly. #Resistance #WorldWideWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/cwsgoYVSU7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2017

Mark Hamill isn’t just using Twitter to take a stand against Trump; he’s also using his voice. The actor has almost become as famous for his cartoon incarnations of The Joker as he is for portraying Luke Skywalker, and he enjoys entertaining his fans by reading Trump quotes in the sinister voice of the Batman villain. As Slate reports, Hamill recently gave Trump’s tweets about Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough the Joker treatment. Gotham City will now face the wrath of a criminal madman scorned by two morning talk show hosts.

Maybe someday Mark Hamill’s Joker will get a helping hand from a henchwoman and henchman named Crazy Mika and Psycho Joe.

