Margot Robbie Shares Her Beauty Secrets — You Won’t Believe What She Puts On Her Lips

Margot Robbie has made a name for herself by choosing quality roles and maintaining a strong presence among Hollywood’s elite, but that doesn’t mean she’s not concerned with the practical concerns of maintaining her beauty. The actress, who will next be seen in Goodbye Christopher Robin, has shared some of her quirky beauty habits so her female fans can benefit from her experiences.

Margot Robbie Swears This Is The Best Thing For A Woman’s Lips

Ms. Robbie may be as well known for her full lips as she is for her big screen presence, and as New York Daily News reports, the actress has a special treatment to keep her lips full and moist. Margot doesn’t rely on just any brand of lip balm. In fact, Ms. Robbie doesn’t use lip balm at all.

The Suicide Squad star revealed that she uses Bepanthen Ointment, which is actually a treatment for diaper rash. The ointment seems to have a number of uses because it’s also used by new mothers to keep their nipples from chafing during breastfeeding months. Additionally, Bepanthen has also been used to treat minor skin irritations.

However, using it to keep lips moist and soft may be a first.

“I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them,” said Margot Robbie. “But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It’s what I’ve used my whole life.”

More Unusual Beauty Secrets From Margot Robbie

While using butt cream as lip balm might be the oddest beauty secret to come from the Australian actress, Today shared more of Robbie’s beauty tips for interested fans. Among the newly shared tips comes a make-up hack that Margot discovered through her acting endeavors. The actress, who made good use of make-up for her role as Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn, says a toothbrush works much better than a blending sponge.

Margot often has to blend darker foundation with her blond hair, so getting the perfect complexion is essential. She says she uses her make-up toothbrush every day, though she admits husband Tom Ackerley is bemused by the practice.

Finally, Margot Robbie offered a tip for both genders, especially those with frequent insomnia. Ms. Robbie admits that she often has trouble falling asleep as well and confessed to trying everything from sleeping pills to aromatherapy candles.

What finally did the trick?

A “beer shower,” as Robbie calls it.

Margot says drinking a cold beer and following that up with a hot shower is just the thing to ensure a good night’s sleep.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]