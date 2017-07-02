Miranda Cosgrove Speaks Out On Drake And Josh Drama

In June, drama broke out when the world learned that Drake Bell, co-star of the Nickelodeon hit Drake and Josh, wasn’t invited to Josh Peck’s wedding, his co-star and the other half of the Drake and Josh duo. Now Miranda Cosgrove, who played the little sister of the boys on the Nickelodeon show, opens up about the feud in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m just really happy for Josh. I hope he has a happy marriage.”

It seems that Miranda Cosgrove hasn’t let the bad blood between the boys get to her. While she wished her older on-screen brother Josh a happy marriage, she also confided that she was going to Drake’s birthday party a few days after. Although the two boys might not be visiting or speaking to each other, Miranda’s kept her ties solid and stayed out of the drama between them.

Of course, the internet was astounded at the realization that Drake and Josh aren’t besties in real life. Upon hearing the news that Drake wasn’t invited to Josh’s wedding, fans stormed Josh’s twitter with accusations of “Judas” and, incomprehensibly, spamming the letter “L” on his photos. For his part, Drake threw fuel on the fire of his fans’ anger and publicly commented about not being invited.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear. True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear.”

“Sources” close to Josh say that he was hurt by Drake’s tweets, which of course led to a schism between the fans and several mean comments directed to Josh on social media, prompting Teen Vogue to write, “But it’s not okay to harass people online, even if they are famous.”

Drake has since deleted the tweets, but once on the internet, that information exists forever. Although fans can only speculate on what happened between the two Nickelodeon stars and whether the falling out happened as a confrontation over something or was more of a slow fade, everyone can take a page out of Miranda Cosgrove’s book. The star has remained classy and neutral throughout the drama, avoiding any gossip and maintaining her friendly ties with all parties. She is the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me series, film No. 3 currently playing in theaters, and will star in a comedy by Warner Bros. called Spaced Out.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]