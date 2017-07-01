‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Results Lead To Backdoor Plan, ‘BB19’ HOH Cody Nickson Agrees To New Deal

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Saturday (July 1) have the Veto results possibly leading to a backdoor plan. This Big Brother 19 news comes from the CBS live feeds, where a meeting between Head of Household Cody Nickson and nominee Alex Ow was taking place. A lot of new information has been coming out on the live feeds since they got turned on late Thursday evening (June 29). Now it may include a deal that will name a surprise target for eviction.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cody Nickson originally nominated Megan Lowder and Jillian Parker at the Eviction Ceremony. It meant that the two ladies would have to compete for the Power of Veto to ensure their own safety. Soon after the nominations were revealed, though, Megan self-evicted after she felt bullied by several of the BB19 houseguests. This forced Cody to name a replacement nominee and he went with Alex Ow.

Now comes the important component of these new Big Brother 19 spoilers. Alex won the Power of Veto, yielding some very interesting Veto results for the house. But instead of just using the Veto to save herself, she approached Cody with a backdoor plan to get someone else out of the game. Cody has already agreed to the new plan in a shocking development from Saturday, predicting some fireworks will be coming from the BB19 cast very soon.

So what is the new backdoor plan between Alex Ow and Cody Nickson? Alex says that she will use the Power of Veto to save Jillian Parker in a deal that would have Cody use Jason Dent as the replacement nominee. It certainly makes these Big Brother 19 spoilers notable, because a previously untargeted houseguest could be in the line of fire now. Alex wants the BB19 house to then come together and send Jason right out the front door to meet host Julie Chen.

So will the current Head of Household stick with this new plan? Is Jason Dent about to become the third BB19 houseguest to get evicted from the game? Alex Ow already took the plan to Jillian Parker, with Cody Nickson saying he wouldn’t share the information with his showmance (Jessica Graf). Another wrinkle in this plan is that Christmas Abbott was eavesdropping on the conversation between Alex and Jillian, so the backdoor plan may not be a secret for long.

There could be a lot of drama building up inside of the BB19 house this weekend, suggesting that a lot of excitement is going to come to the live feeds. If Cody and Alex can work this backdoor plan just right, then it is also going to provide some good television for CBS. When the Veto Ceremony finally takes place, it will likely confirm this backdoor plan, but with the sheer number of Big Brother 19 spoilers that have been coming out lately, it’s possible that anything could happen in the next 24 hours.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]