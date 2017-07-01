Ryan Seacrest: ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Ratings Deemed Too Low To Stay On Air?

Ryan Seacrest could potentially lose of one of his many jobs, with reports claiming that ABC’s Live With Kelly & Ryan is in jeopardy following its ratings crisis.

Celeb Dirty Laundry claims that the overall viewership for the show has been declining from day-to-day. It’s rare to see numbers sustain at a certain number, which is worrying producers since they had strongly hoped Ryan Seacrest would be a great co-host for Kelly Ripa.

Sources tell the news outlet that there may be a disconnect between the audience and Ryan Seacrest, which an insider believes doesn’t have the same charm as Michael Strahan.

And, of course, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Ryan Seacrest will also be on a tight schedule once he inks his deal with the network to reprise his role as the host of American Idol, which returns early next year.

It is evidently clear that Ryan Seacrest will be exhausted from the constant flying, and considering how ratings are already proving to be a disaster, with producers hoping for a miracle, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that the show could potentially be canceled.

Right now, it’s too early to say whether or not ABC will take the risk of keeping the show on the air throughout 2018 since the ratings are at an all-time low, as Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals.

Though Ryan Seacrest has many projects on his hands, he treats them all the same, meaning that with his talk show gig seeing a drastic decline in its viewership, the 42-year-old is desperate to fix the problem and find ways to get people tuning in again.

“He’s “obsessed” with the talk show’s ratings. The insider claimed that he’s currently observing the ratings every day. He knows that it’s a matter of time before the show gets canned,” CDL notes.

Of course, if rumors are true that Live With Kelly & Ryan could potentially be receiving the boot, it would give Ryan Seacrest more time to focus on American Idol, where he’s already said to be getting $11 million including a hefty amount of perks.

The source concludes by saying that Ryan Seacrest would not want to give up either one of his jobs because he has a great time doing both gigs, but if the ratings don’t start increasing on the Kelly Ripa-assisted show, it looks like ABC could potentially be pulling the plug.

Would you be shocked to see Live With Kelly & Ryan canceled?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]